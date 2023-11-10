Reactions have emerged after Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus won West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October

The 23-year-old Black Stars player earned the coveted title with his impressive strike against Newcastle United

Many who commented on the achievement of the stunning football star were confident he would win the best goal for November

Fans have reacted after Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus won West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October with his striking goal against Newcastle United.

Last month, the 23-year-old's breakthrough Premier League goal helped West Ham earn a point against the Magpies at the London Olympic Stadium.

Peeps react after Mohammed Kudus wins West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October. Photo credit: @_owurakuampofo/kudus_mohammed.

Source: Instagram

He overcame teammate Lucas Paqueta, who was nominated for his brace against SC Freiburg and Gideon Kodua of the U21 side.

Following his goal against Newcastle United, the Black Stars midfielder scored two more spectacular goals in November.

Kudus scored a bicycle kick against Brentford after scoring against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Watch the moment he scored the goal below:

How fans reacted to Kudus winning West Ham United's Goal of the Month for October

Many are confident he will clinch the title for November.

@quophi91 reacted:

He is winning for November, too.

@asteroidjnr1 said:

Congratulations to him.

@JKWilson_21 commented:

He will win that of November, too.

@J_Leave indicated:

Add November. He's a champion.

@jnrfrenkie19 said:

He will take it this month, too.

@_Gid_ indicated:

Make them just add that of Nov.

Video of Kudus at an eatery

In a YEN.com.gh-related story, a video of Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus having a wondering experience as he enjoyed a meal at an eatery warmed the hearts of many on social media.

The cellphone footage, recorded by an amateur cameraperson, shows the West Ham United football star beaming for the camera while eating.

Picking up fries, Kudus takes a bite before gushing over a fan, whom he expressed admiration for.

Pretty lady drools over Kudus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he had received a haircut.

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh