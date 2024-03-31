A video of when a Newcastle United ballboy refused Mohammed Kudus his seat for the star’s goal celebration has garnered attention

An excited Kudus approached the kid for his seat when the West Ham United player scored against his opponent, but the child snubbed him

Netizens have expressed mixed emotions beneath the viral clip posted by @Opresii, with one person praising Kudus for maintaining his joy

A viral video of a Newcastle United ballboy refusing to give up his seat for Mohammed Kudus during the West Ham United star’s goal celebration has sparked reactions.

The Ghanaian midfielder made history as West Ham United’s highest-scoring Ghanaian player with his 13th goal against Newcastle on Saturday, March 30. The achievement was tarnished by a 4-3 defeat against West Ham.

Newcastle ballboy snubs Mohammed Kudus. Photo credit: @SistaAfia/@sportbible.

Source: Twitter

Ball boy snubs Kudus

Kudus’ goal marked a significant milestone as he surpassed fellow footballer André Ayew to clinch West Ham’s highest-scoring Ghanaian player in just 35 games, compared to Ayew’s 12 goals in 50 appearances.

When Mohammed Kudus approached the Newcastle United ballboy for the child’s seat to celebrate the moment, the youngster refused the footballer.

Watch the sensational interaction between Mohammed Kudus and the boy below:

left social media abuzz as netizens took to the comments section of a post by @Opresii to share their thoughts.

@KKyini said:

The ball boy bi a Newcastle fan.

@mamba22k commented:

Na the ball boy we go catch am for back.

@Amoako_NanaYaw posted:

Indeed, how he managed to keep the celebrations is worth complimenting!

@teshie_AbuRamal commented:

The ball boy was the happiest person after the match.

@crazyy247 wrote:

His fans should come with plastic chairs next match.

Mohammed Kudus laments his debut 2023 AFCON experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus lamented his debut experience and the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This comes long after the Black Stars failed to secure victory in all three matches they played in the tournament, recording two points to exit at the preliminary stage.

During a candid interview with British media, The Guardian, decried that his intentions for the team did not go as planned due to his injury before the football contest.

Source: YEN.com.gh