Ghana's Black Stars are counted among Africa's most successful senior national teams, having won four AFCONs and played at four World Cups.

Originally formed in the 1920s as the Gold Coast, Ghana's name was changed to Ghana after independence in 1957. The nation adopted the Black Stars nickname in reference to the star in its flag.

Here is a quiz to test your knowledge about the Black Stars and their achievements.

Alidu Seidu assures of Black Stars qualification ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Alidu Seidu has promised Ghanaian football fans the Black Stars' commitment to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Alidu gave this assurance ahead of the two qualifying matches against Mali and the CAR.

The Black Stars will play Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Bamako and return to Kumasi to face Central Africa Republic (CAR) on Monday, June 10.

