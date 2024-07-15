Gareth Southgate could step down as England manager following Euro 2024, prompting the FA to search for his successor

With his contract expiring at the end of the year and no new extension signed, speculation is rife about his future

Six potential candidates have been ranked in order of likelihood of taking over the England managerial role

Gareth Southgate's position as England's manager is precarious.

The 53-year-old led the Three Lions to their second consecutive Euros final earlier this month, but the team's 58-year wait for a major trophy continues after a 2-1 defeat to Spain in Berlin last Sunday.

Six potential candidates have been ranked in order of likelihood of taking over the England managerial role from Gareth Southgate. Photos by Andrew Powell/Michael Regan/Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Southgate experienced a tumultuous Euro 2024, facing criticism for early performances but receiving praise for his effective substitutions in a dramatic semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

Now, eight years and 102 games into his tenure, Southgate may soon part ways with the national team, per Fourfourtwo.

Yen.com.gh explores six potential successors of Gareth Southgate.

Managers who could replace Gareth Southgate

Jurgen Klopp

Currently on a break following his departure from Liverpool, Klopp recently declined an approach from the USA national team.

However, the German might be enticed by the England job, given his popularity among English fans and players during his time at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola

Reports last year indicated that the FA had earmarked Guardiola as a potential replacement for Southgate. Some FA officials consider the Spaniard's appointment a "dream."

However, with one year left on his Manchester City contract, England might need an interim manager if they want Guardiola in the future.

Brendan Rodgers

Although Brendan Rodgers is from Northern Ireland, his name has surfaced in discussions about the England managerial role.

After a successful return to Celtic, where he won the Scottish Premiership in the 2023/24 season, Rodgers could bring his vast experience to the Three Lions.

However, it remains unlikely the FA will consider him for the role in 2024.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard's managerial career has been a rollercoaster.

After a mediocre stint with Derby County, he was fast-tracked to manage Chelsea, where he struggled.

His time at Everton started well but ended poorly, and a second spell at Chelsea saw further disappointment.

Despite these setbacks, Lampard remains a dark horse candidate for the England job.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard, like Lampard, had an illustrious playing career but has found managerial success elusive.

His short tenure at Aston Villa ended with a dismissal after a poor run of results.

Now managing Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, Gerrard hasn't significantly impressed. Still, his legacy as a player keeps him in the conversation for the England position.

These candidates each bring different strengths and challenges, and the FA will have to carefully consider who can best lead the national team forward.

Thomas Tuchel

Similar to Klopp, Thomas Tuchel is another high-profile European manager who parted ways with his club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Despite a less-than-stellar stint at Bayern Munich, where he still managed to secure the Bundesliga title, Tuchel's impressive track record cements his status as a top-tier coach.

Tuchel’s notable achievements include guiding Chelsea to a Champions League victory and showcasing his expertise in knockout competitions.

His familiarity with English football further strengthens his candidacy to succeed Southgate.

Reports have even suggested that Tuchel expressed interest in the England job after his departure from Chelsea, making him a strong contender who could satisfy all stakeholders.

