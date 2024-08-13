Mohammed Kudus: West Ham And Black Stars Midfielder Supports His Boyhood Club At Nima (Video)
- Mohammed Kudus has donated football gear, food, and other items to his colts club at Nima, Strong Tower FC
- The donation has excited the management and players of the team, who have prayed for more success for Kudus
- A video of the donation which surfaced on social media earned massive admiration for the West Ham United star
Ghana is international and West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus has once again demonstrated his love for his boyhood club, Strong Tower FC.
The Black Stars midfielder honed his skills in colts football before moving to the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo and went on to Europe.
Despite his early departure, Kudus has maintained strong ties with his roots, donating yearly to Strong Tower FC.
In his latest gesture to the club based in his old neighbourhood of Nima, he gifted essential football items such as balls, Strong Tower-branded jerseys, gear, and T-shirts.
Kudus, who serves as a brand ambassador for Kivo, also presented products from the company.
Mohammed Kudus' donation excites Strong Tower FC
A video shared by renowned sports broadcaster Gary Al-Smith shows the items Kudus presented were carted in boxes.
The gifts excited many of the young players, who described the former Ajax midfielder as their mentor.
Some picked up the jerseys Kudus had brought and tried them on with full smiles.
The man in charge of Strong Tower FC, Ayuba Joshua, expressed gratitude alongside the young players.
After receiving the items, Ayuba, whom Myjoyonline credits with discovering Kudus, prayed that the 24-year-old would be blessed in the years ahead, wishing him success with West Ham in the upcoming Premier League season.
Ghanaians hail Kudus for his donation
The 2024 Ghana Footballer of the Year winner player's kind gesture touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who praised Kudus for the donation.
Nsiah Bismark said:
I know that more will come well done mo kuku ❤️💯👌
Abel Kusi Akosah said:
God bless him and the coach who saw his talent and started to train to him
Quophi Ansah said:
May Allah bless Kudus Mohammed and replenish any penny spent on this donation
Nims Nims said:
If only they will give them out to the kids. Them go sell some secret p33. God bless Kudus
Kudus names his favourite Ghanaian food
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kudus had spoken about his favourite food in a viral.
While interacting with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the player disclosed that his favourite dish is Tuo-zaafi, a meal many Ghanaians enjoy.
Netizens who saw the post were impressed with Kudus' choice and took to the comment section to express their views.
