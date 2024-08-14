Real Madrid's buildup to the UEFA Super Cup final, their first fixture of the 2024-25 season, has not started well.

The season's first chance at European success will unfold on Wednesday evening when Los Blancos take on Atalanta BC in Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti’s frustration was palpable, as he visibly reacted to the loss of a key player just before the important game.

Last season, the Spanish giants secured their 15th Champions League title, further enhancing their impressive trophy haul.

Meanwhile, their Italian opponents pulled off a surprising victory over a previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

However, during Real Madrid’s final training session before the showdown with Atalanta, Eduardo Camavinga sustained a knee injury in a clash with teammate and fellow international Aurelien Tchouameni.

Football Espana has confirmed that while the injury is not severe, it will keep Camavinga out of the match in Warsaw.

The report also indicates that Camavinga will have more medical evaluations on Thursday to determine his recovery schedule.

Although losing the dynamic French midfielder is a blow for Carlo Ancelotti, the injury’s lack of severity provides some reassurance.

This development could make Ancelotti’s lineup decisions easier for Wednesday, with Tchouameni, Luka Modric, and either Federico Valverde or Jude Bellingham likely to make up Real Madrid’s midfield.

How Real Madrid could line up against Atalanta

Aside from veteran defender David Alaba, who remains out with an ACL injury, and Camavinga, who is dealing with a minor knock from training, Real Madrid’s starting lineup in Warsaw is set to include Kylian Mbappé.

The star forward has fully rejoined the squad following his break after Euro 2024.

Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham are also expected to be included in the lineup, with Carlo Ancelotti likely opting for a mostly full-strength team.

Despite Ancelotti's high praise for rising stars Endrick and Arda Güler leading up to the UEFA Super Cup, they are anticipated to start on the bench, per Sports Mole.

