Ranking the 5 Best False Nines in the History of Football

The false nine role has evolved significantly over the years, becoming a crucial element in modern football tactics

Lionel Messi is perhaps the most iconic player to have mastered the false nine role during his time at Barcelona

YEN.com.gh examines five players who have expertly mastered the false nine role over the years

The evolving philosophies and tactical approaches in modern football have phased out the traditional centre forward, who was once primarily tasked with scoring goals and staying in the box.

Today, a forward’s defensive contributions and link-up play are nearly as vital as their goal-scoring abilities, partly due to the emergence of the false nine role.

This concept, which dates back to the Corinthians in the late 1890s, was modernized by the legendary Johan Cruyff.

The false nine drops deeper during the build-up, drawing defenders out of position and creating space behind them.

Given the significance of the false nine in today's game, YEN.om.gh looks at the five players who have mastered the role over the years.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s brilliance has been well-documented throughout his illustrious career.

Whether operating from the right wing or as a false nine, Messi’s skill and intelligence made him nearly unstoppable. Guardiola once hailed Messi as the "most complete centre forward."

Messi’s ability to drift inward to find space allowed wingers to push forward, and his quickness, technique, and awareness often led to scoring opportunities or goals. Messi is widely regarded as not only the greatest false nine but also the greatest player of all time.

Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff is often overlooked in discussions about false nines, yet his role in Rinus Michels’ 1-3-3-3 formation with Ajax in the 1970s perfectly embodied the position.

Cruyff would take up the central striking role but frequently drift wide or drop deep, leaving space for Johan Neeskens to exploit from midfield.

Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp is celebrated as one of the greatest support strikers in football history, particularly for his role in assisting Thierry Henry’s prolific goal-scoring.

Although known as a No. 10, Bergkamp was a versatile forward, much like his Dutch predecessor Johan Cruyff.

Bergkamp flourished under Arsène Wenger at Highbury, where he showcased his best football for a decade.

Francesco Totti

Luciano Spalletti is credited with reintroducing the false nine in modern football, and his choice for the role was Francesco Totti.

In 2006, injuries forced Spalletti to deploy a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Totti as the lone forward.

This position highlighted Totti’s ability to both create and score, leading him to one of his best-ever seasons with 26 Serie A goals.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, one of England's most gifted footballers, was a sensational forward capable of playing various positions.

Whether as a lone striker, false nine, attacking midfielder, or even central midfielder later in his career, Rooney’s exceptional passing range and technique allowed him to perform at a world-class level even as he lost his pace.

His versatility made him a key player in Manchester United’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson, adapting seamlessly to partner with different types of strikers.

Source: AFP