Hilarious video of Mbappe and referee during Real Madrid vs Betis clash emerges
Fans are cracking up over a funny video of Kylian Mbappé getting startled by a referee.
The Real Madrid star visibly jumped when referee Alberola Rojas suddenly appeared next to him during Real Madrid's weekend victory over Real Betis.
Mbappe was intensely focused during the match at Santiago Bernabeu, so much so that he seemed completely unaware of what was happening around him.
When referee Rojas quietly approached him, Mbappe was startled by the unexpected presence, creating a hilarious moment.
Fans found the incident amusing and quickly shared their reactions on social media.
One wrote: "This might be my favourite Mbappe clip".
While another added: "He looks like a school kid who just saw the teacher."
A third asked: "Why was Mbappe shocked to see the ref?!".
And a fourth joked: "Dude is scared of a red card!"
Mbappe's initial surprise at Rojas proved unnecessary, as the referee and his team ultimately played a role in his success, awarding Real Madrid a second-half penalty.
Mbappe confidently converted the spot kick, adding to his earlier goal and securing the lead for his team.
The superstar's brace marked his first league goals for Real Madrid since his summer move from PSG, finally getting him off the mark in the Spanish capital.
After going scoreless in his first three league appearances, Mbappe will be eager to build on this momentum and deliver the high numbers fans have come to expect from him.
What's next for Real Madrid?
With this morale-boosting win under their belts, Ancelotti’s squad will now prepare for a challenging encounter against Real Sociedad on September 14, following the international break.
Mbappe reacts after ending goal drought
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe had shared his relief after ending his goal-scoring drought in La Liga for Real Madrid.
The French forward, who had gone three games without scoring, finally broke the streak against Real Betis.
Speaking after the match, Mbappe expressed his gratitude and excitement in front of the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.
Source: YEN.com.gh
