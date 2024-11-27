Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ghana's former Minister of Sports, has shared his disappointment during the game against Niger

A section of the Black Stars fans celebrated after Mohammed Kudus missed a penalty against Niger in Accra

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Nations Cup for the first time since 2004 after finishing bottom of Group F

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has expressed disappointment after fans jeered Mohammed Kudus before he took a penalty against Niger in the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last week.

The West Ham United star had the chance to salvage a point for the Black Stars in Accra but missed from the spot as Niger beat Ghana 2-1.

Before taking the penalty, Ghanaian fans on the right side of the pitch were chanting 'away', much to the surprise of many.

Reacting to the incident during an interview with Chanel One TV, the ex-Sports Minister said he was shocked by the fans' behaviour.

"I was very, very sad. I didn't watch it live, but I watched the replay, and when Kudus was going to take the penalty, the crowd was jeering at him. I was so shocked; I have never seen anything like that," he said, as quoted by Pulse.

"It's about time, the whole country takes a closer look at the entire Black Stars, soccer, [and] sports, and do a rethink. It's time for a reset," he added.

Fans lose love for Black Stars

In recent times, fans of the Black Stars have shown a strong strong disaffection towards the team following their poor performances.

The Black Stars have won only one game at their last three international tournaments, and have failed to go beyond the group stages.

In some matches, players have been booed by their own fans with Baba Rahman being a classic example, as reported by Ghana Web.

Abedi Pele advises Ghana FA

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Abedi Pele has advised the country's Football Association on how to fix the sport following the West African nation's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former African champions finished bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers, failing to win a single game in Group F.

The disappointing performances following three group stage exit at three major competitions in recent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh