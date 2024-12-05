DutchVan der Vaart made a surprise admission about his old teammate

Rafael van der Vaart offered an unexpected—and hilarious—reason why Cristiano Ronaldo is the hardest-working footballer he’s ever played with.

The former Netherlands midfielder shared the pitch with the now-Al Nassr striker during their time at Real Madrid in the late 2000s under Manuel Pellegrini.

Van der Vaart made a surprise admission About his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Dennis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

On talkSPORT's The Line-Up this week, the conversation turned to Kylian Mbappe's challenging start at the Santiago Bernabeu following his high-profile summer move from Paris Saint-Germain.

During his appearance on this week's show, Van der Vaart was asked whether Ronaldo was the biggest star at Real Madrid during his tenure with the club.

The former striker replied: "He never left his house! He’s the only player whose willy I’ve never seen!”

He explained that Ronaldo’s intense focus on training and discipline meant he was always the first to arrive and the last to leave.

The studio erupted in laughter at the unexpected comment.

Van der Vaart lauds Ronaldo's professionalism

Beyond the humour, Van der Vaart praised Ronaldo’s unmatched professionalism.

“His body is like a machine,” he added. “He was ahead of his time, focusing on training, food, and sleep—it was all more important to him than just training harder.”

Ronaldo’s legendary work ethic has led to an illustrious career, including five Ballon d’Ors, five Champions League titles, and countless individual awards.

Even at nearly 40, the Al-Nassr star continues to defy expectations, epitomizing dedication and perseverance.

While the pair didn’t win silverware together, Van der Vaart reflected on Ronaldo’s passion and drive, which set him apart as a true footballing great.

