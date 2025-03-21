Mali reignited their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Comoros at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco.

The win not only boosted Mali’s chances but also reshuffled Group I standings, pushing Ghana down to second place.

The Eagles took the lead in the 20th minute when Nene Dorgeles capitalised on Yves Bissouma’s assist to fire home from inside the box.

Brest midfielder Kamory Doumbia doubled the advantage with a composed finish following a setup from El Bilal Toure.

Eight minutes later, Doumbia sealed the victory with his second goal of the night, leaving Comoros with no chance of a comeback.

This match marked the debut of Mali’s new head coach, Tom Saintfiet, who replaced Eric Chelle after a disappointing start to the qualifiers.

Despite remaining in fourth place with eight points, Mali is now just two points behind group leaders Madagascar and one point below both Ghana and Comoros.

Ghana, currently in second place, hold an edge over Comoros due to a superior goal difference and have played one game fewer.

The Black Stars will look to reclaim the top spot when they face Chad on Friday, March 21, at Accra Sports Stadium. A win would put them back in control of their qualification hopes.

