Jude Bellingham has quickly established himself as Real Madrid’s midfield talisman, proving to be a crucial asset in both domestic and European competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, recognizing the young Englishman’s immense talent, has drawn comparisons between Bellingham and club legend Zinedine Zidane, noting similarities in their style

With Bellingham already making a significant impact at such a young age, Ronaldo confidently predicts a bright future for him at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has drawn comparisons between Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane while predicting a stellar future for the young English midfielder.

Bellingham arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023 in a high-profile €103 million (£88m/$112m) transfer, taking on the iconic No.5 jersey once worn by Zidane.

The 20-year-old has lived up to expectations, scoring 33 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions.

His outstanding performances earned him third place in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, finishing behind Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. and Manchester City’s Rodri, who claimed the top prize.

Speaking about Bellingham’s impact, Ronaldo praised his talent and likened him to Zidane.

"I like him a lot; he reminds me of Zidane," the former Madrid striker told La Sexta. "Bellingham is very young and has his whole future ahead of him. He will give a lot to Madrid."

Zidane, considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, left a lasting legacy at Real Madrid, scoring 49 goals in 227 matches and playing a key role in their Champions League triumph with a legendary goal in the 2002 final.

Many believe Bellingham has the potential not just to match Zidane’s influence at Madrid but to surpass it, having already won both La Liga and the Champions League with the club.

The young midfielder, known for his ability to score, create, and control the game, will be back in action as Real Madrid face Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

