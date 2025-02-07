Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. delivered a birthday tribute to his father by scoring all 10 goals in Al-Nassr U-15’s thrilling 10-9 win over Ittihad Club

His incredible performance came just as Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday, making it a perfect gift

The young forward continues to impress, proving he is following closely in his father’s legendary footsteps

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 40th birthday on February 5, yet he continues to perform at the highest level for Al-Nassr.

Despite reaching an age where most players retire, the Portuguese superstar remains a dominant force on the field.

With five Ballon d’Ors, multiple Champions League titles, and league victories across Europe, his place among football’s greats is unquestionable.

Cristiano Jr. delivered a birthday tribute to his father by scoring all 10 goals in Al-Nassr U-15.

Cristiano Junior scores 10 goals in a match

Yet, on his special day, it was his son, Cristiano Jr., who stole the show with a truly unforgettable gift—one that perfectly mirrored his father’s legendary exploits.

During an Al-Nassr U15 match against Al-Ittihad, the young forward put on a breathtaking display, scoring all 10 goals in a thrilling 10-9 victory, per Footboom.

Cristiano Junior - A star is born

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has been making waves in Al-Nassr’s U15 team with his incredible goal-scoring performances.

The young talent continues to showcase his potential, proving he could follow in his father's legendary footsteps.

Just days earlier, he had already turned heads by netting all seven goals in a dominant 7-0 win over Al-Hilal.

In just two matches, Ronaldo Jr. amassed an astonishing 17 goals, a feat that has caught global attention.

The teenager, who has been excelling in Al-Nassr’s youth setup, is proving he has the talent to follow in his father’s legendary footsteps.

Reports suggest he may soon earn a promotion to the senior squad, potentially setting up an extraordinary father-son duo in professional football.

While the weight of expectation often hinders young talents with famous parents, Ronaldo Jr. appears to embrace the challenge.

His rapid progress suggests that a future alongside his father on the pitch may not be just a dream—but an imminent reality.

Ronaldo on playing with his son

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has opened up about the possibility of sharing the pitch with his son, Cristiano Jr., acknowledging that the decision ultimately rests on his son's development.

Speaking on the matter, the Real Madrid legend admitted he would love to see it happen but emphasized that it’s not an obsession.

"I would like it, but it’s not something that keeps me up at night. It’s more in his hands than in mine. The years are passing, and eventually, I’ll have to leave football. Not only physically but psychologically. But whether he plays or not, I will be a proud father regardless," he stated.

