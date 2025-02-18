Several former footballers have cast their votes on who has had the superior career between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Messi, who rose through Barcelona's youth ranks, has secured eight Ballon d'Or awards throughout his illustrious career

Ronaldo’s career has run parallel to the Argentine’s, with the Portuguese forward claiming five Ballon d'Ors

The long-standing debate over who has had the better career—Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi—continues to divide opinions.

Their rivalry transcended individual brilliance, fuelling countless debates among fans over who deserved the title of the greatest of all time.

A number of former footballers have voted on who has had the better career out of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The two veterans have engaged in numerous on-field clashes throughout their careers, most notably in fierce El Clasico battles for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Both players have been consistent contenders for the Ballon d'Or, with Messi claiming an impressive eight titles compared to Ronaldo's five.

66% of former footballers favour Ronaldo over Messi

However, in a surprising poll conducted by The Athletic in 2023, 66 percent of former footballers sided with Ronaldo, believing he has had a superior career compared to Messi, who received 34 percent of the votes.

Despite the poll favouring Ronaldo’s career, another question revealed a different perspective—when asked which player they would have preferred to play alongside, 72 percent of respondents chose Messi over Ronaldo (28 percent).

Mascherano settles GOAT debate

The debate remains heated, with Ronaldo himself weighing in during a recent interview with El Chiringuito to mark his 40th birthday.

He boldly declared himself "the most complete player to have existed," citing his statistical achievements as proof.

However, Messi’s former teammate and current Inter Miami coach, Javier Mascherano, responded with a measured take:

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano, but I do not feel the need to analyse his opinions. It’s what he thinks."

With both legends now in the final chapters of their careers, the question of who is truly the greatest may never have a definitive answer.

Buffon comments on GOAT debate

In another report, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made his pick in the GOAT debate.

The World Cup winner said both players are different, adding that Messi is complete while Ronaldo has the killer instinct.

