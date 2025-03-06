Arsenal are not planning to offer Thomas Partey a new contract, paving the way for a potential free transfer to Barcelona or two other European powerhouses.

Mikel Arteta has frequently relied on Partey, who can also play at right-back, but with his current deal expiring in June, the Ghanaian midfielder could be set for an exit.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal contract expires in the summer

Journalist Charles Watts, a close Arsenal observer, has confirmed that the club has no intention of negotiating a renewal, meaning Partey will be available on a free transfer in July.

Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed interest in signing him, with clubs from Saudi Arabia also keeping an eye on the situation.

However, Partey is reportedly keen to remain in Europe rather than making a switch to the Middle East.

Alongside Partey, Arsenal are also expected to lose Jorginho, who was heavily pursued by Brazilian club Flamengo during the winter transfer window.

Despite strong interest, Arsenal blocked the move, but the Italian’s future remains uncertain.

Arteta still has Declan Rice and Mikel Merino as defensive midfield options, and the Gunners are actively pursuing Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

They face stiff competition from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid for the highly rated Spanish midfielder but remain optimistic about securing his signature.

If Arsenal opt for a more experienced reinforcement, they could reignite their interest in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich.

The German international is currently in a tense standoff with his club and, like Partey, is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Unlike Partey, whose inconsistency has sometimes been a concern, Kimmich is still regarded as one of the world's top defensive midfielders. If the Gunners decide to replace Partey with the Bayern star, it could mark a significant upgrade in their midfield ranks.

