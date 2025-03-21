Global site navigation

Ghana Vs Chad: Bournemouth Star Antoine Semenyo Scores For Black Stars, Video Of His Goal Drops
Ghana Vs Chad: Bournemouth Star Antoine Semenyo Scores For Black Stars, Video Of His Goal Drops

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 1 min read

Ghana's Black Stars are playing against Chad in their latest World Cup qualifying game on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo gives the Black Stars an early lead against Chad. Photo source: @blackstarsofghana, @yesghanaonline
The game which is currently underway at the Accra Sports Stadium has seen Ghana taking an early lead. Just under two minutes, the Black Stars have scored through in-form forward Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo, who plays for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League, slotted home during a goal mouth melee.

A video of Semenyo's goal has emerged online, leaving Ghanaians excited.

See the video of Antoine Semenyo's goal against Chad below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

