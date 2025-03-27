Stefano Pioli has been unable to elevate Al-Nassr into serious title contention, falling short of expectations in his tenure

With mounting pressure and inconsistent performances, he is likely to leave the club at the end of the season

Reports suggest that a return to Serie A could be on the horizon, with Roma emerging as a potential destination for the experienced Italian coach

Stefano Piolo could reportedly quit Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr after just one season with the Saudi Pro League club.

The 59-year-old accepted the role with the Saudi Pro League side in September 2024, just a couple of months after he was released by Milan.

So far, he has overseen 21 victories, six draws and six defeats at Al Nassr.

Since taking over at Al-Nassr, Pioli has managed 21 wins, six draws, and six losses, showing a decent but not dominant record in the Saudi top flight.

Pioli's side currently sits third in the league standings, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by 10 points.

With only nine games left in the season, it appears unlikely that Al-Nassr will be able to secure the league title, leaving Ronaldo and his team-mates with another year of waiting for domestic glory.

Should Pioli choose to leave Saudi Arabia, one of the clubs reportedly interested in his services are AS Roma. The Serie A side are in search of a new head coach following Claudio Ranieri’s decision to retire at the end of the season.

If Pioli does make the switch to Roma, it would mark a return to the Stadio Olimpico, albeit with a different club. The Italian previously managed Lazio from 2014 to 2016, guiding them to a top-three finish in Serie A and a place in the Champions League playoffs.

Despite their league struggles, Pioli’s team remains alive in the AFC Champions League, keeping hopes alive for continental success.

Winning the Asian title could potentially change the course of Pioli’s future, but at the moment, speculation over his departure continues to grow. They will return to action on April 4 against Al-Hilal in a domestic fixture.

