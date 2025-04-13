Slot calls Ghanaian star ‘almost uncontrollable’ in hard-fought Reds victory

Arne Slot heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus after Liverpool edged closer to the Premier League title, with one transfer target ‘almost uncontrollable’.

Liverpool moved to within six points of securing their second Premier League title with a hard-fought win over West Ham, who panicked the leaders at Anfield.

Luis Diaz gave the hosts the lead but an Andy Robertson own goal galvanised the Hammers, who came close on multiple occasions to taking the lead.

But Virgil van Dijk’s late header delivered all three points to Liverpool, whose manager was in no doubt as to the quality of the team they had to overcome, with specific praise for one rumoured transfer target.

“I think they’re 16th or 17th in the league but I can name you one or two players that could easily have played with us today as well in terms of quality,” Slot said.

“That is what the Premier League is about. And they used them more and more in the second half, these two quality players.

“And they have more, but I think Paqueta and Kudus were outstanding today, especially second half. They brought so many players into the midfield.

“They started out with two No. 9s and then I saw the manager telling Kudus that he had to drop and Kudus started to run everywhere and he was almost uncontrollable for us today.

“That led to two chances because they also have Bowen, a player that can run in behind the last line. So you have a problem in your midfield because they bring an extra player over there, but they have the threat of deep runs as well.”

Slot was grateful for the performance of Alisson, whose Liverpool future will need to be addressed soon.

“We won a game of football for the first time this season where you could debate if we deserved to win the game,” he said.

“To win it with such a big moment where the fans helped us, that’s why I tried to show a bit more why I appreciate them through the whole season but definitely today.

“It was a big relief. Ali made sure they didn’t score earlier, they had multiple chances to score the 1-1 in the second half. Unfortunately they scored one which they didn’t score, but we scored (for them).

“To me it felt after West Ham scored, the way the second half went it was maybe we could expect more them scoring but our fans and our players thought differently.

“From the moment they scored the 1-1 we started playing again, we started pressing again, and the fans were really loud at that moment in time. We already had the chance from Lucho and some good counter-press moments which led to the corner kick.

“We saved a big set-piece for a very important moment. In the modern game, set-pieces are that important. That’s what we saw today again as well.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP