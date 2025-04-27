Ghana’s Under-15 national teams were rewarded with a handsome paycheck after their heroics in the African Schools Football Championship

The Boys and Girls teams collectively earned almost half-a-million dollars in prize money for finishing third and first, respectively

YEN.com.gh provides the breakdown of the lump sum won while shedding more details on the purpose of the money

Ghana’s Under-15 national teams, the Black Damsels and Black Comets, enjoyed a historic outing at the 2025 African Schools Football Championship.

The boys and girls teams collectively earned a whopping $450,000 in prize money after outstanding performances at the University of Ghana Stadium.

How Ghana fared at the African Schools Football Championship

Over four pulsating days from April 23 to April 26, the Legon venue hosted the continent's best young talents.

Ghana’s boys and girls squads, both making their maiden appearances in the finals, left an indelible mark on the competition.

Black Comets - Boys' Campaign

The Black Comets, representing the boys' division, faced an early setback with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Tanzania in the semi-finals.

However, they responded with resilience.

Falling behind early in the third-place match against Uganda, the youngsters rallied magnificently, overturning the deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Black Damsels - Girls' Triumph

In the girls’ tournament, the Black Damsels delivered a flawless campaign, per Ghanafa.org.

Their crowning moment came against Uganda in the grand finale, where they treated a raucous home crowd to a spirited display, securing a 2-0 victory.

Prior to the final, they had already made a statement by dispatching Tanzania with authority, underlining their dominance in the competition.

Clinching the gold medal at the first attempt is a major milestone for Ghanaian youth football, especially on a platform designed to nurture Africa’s next generation of footballing talents.

Ghana’s prize money breakdown

The impressive performances came with rich rewards. The Black Damsels, as champions of the girls’ division, earned a cash prize of $300,000.

Uganda, as runners-up, took home $200,000, while defending champions South Africa claimed $150,000 after defeating Morocco 2-1 to secure third place.

In the boys’ section, Tanzania pocketed the top prize, with Senegal finishing second after a tense penalty shootout.

The Black Comets’ third-place finish also brought a $150,000 reward.

Purpose of the prize money

Per CAF Online, the financial rewards are earmarked for legacy initiatives within participating schools.

Funds will support infrastructure development, library construction, renovations, and broader community-focused projects.

It's a sustainable model aimed at improving educational environments alongside football development.

About the African Schools Football Championship

Launched three years ago, the African Schools Football Championship stands as one of CAF’s boldest youth investment programmes.

Designed to blend academic continuity with sporting excellence, the tournament now boasts participation from nearly two million boys and girls across national, zonal, and continental stages.

The 2025 edition culminated in a grand ceremony attended by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

Together, they awarded trophies to the victorious teams, adding a layer of prestige to an already memorable event.

Ghana legends appointed as CAF ambassadors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football icons Abedi Ayew Pele and Asamoah Gyan have been named ambassadors for the 2025 CAF African Schools Championship.

The celebrated pair are expected to mentor and motivate the young talents, encouraging them to chase their dreams with determination.

