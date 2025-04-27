Antoine Semenyo scores against Manchester United; sets new personal scoring record
Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo underlined his status as a prolific goal poacher after scoring against Manchester United on Sunday, 27 April 2025, in the English Premier League.
The Ghana international hit the back of the net on 23 minutes at the Vitality Stadium to open the scoring against the Red Devils.
In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December, the 25-year-old scored as Bournemouth won 3-0.
Semenyo now improves to nine league goals this term- his highest number of goals ever since turning pro.
His goals have come against teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Southampton, Nottingham Forrest, Fulham and Everton.
More to follow...
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.