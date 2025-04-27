Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo underlined his status as a prolific goal poacher after scoring against Manchester United on Sunday, 27 April 2025, in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international hit the back of the net on 23 minutes at the Vitality Stadium to open the scoring against the Red Devils.

In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December, the 25-year-old scored as Bournemouth won 3-0.

Semenyo now improves to nine league goals this term- his highest number of goals ever since turning pro.

His goals have come against teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Southampton, Nottingham Forrest, Fulham and Everton.

More to follow...

Source: YEN.com.gh