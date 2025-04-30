Arsenal's chances of winning the Champions League for the first time took a major hit after losing to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday

The Gunners will hope for a big win in the second leg of the semi-final to advance to their first final since 2006

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner ahead of Barcelina's semi-final clash with Inter Milan tonight

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its forecast and named a new favourite to lift the trophy in 2025 following Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, April 29.

The Gunners now face an uphill battle in the return leg after Ousmane Dembélé struck early at the Emirates, scoring the decisive goal in just the fourth minute.

Arsenal's chances of winning the Champions League for the first time took a major hit after losing to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta's men believed they had drawn level early in the second half when Mikel Merino headed home, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a prolonged VAR review.

Despite dominating stretches of the game, Arsenal were repeatedly denied by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who produced a string of crucial saves.

Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola and Gonçalo Ramos missed clear opportunities to extend PSG’s advantage.

In the wake of the result, Opta’s Supercomputer has recalculated the probabilities and a new club has emerged as the leading contender to win this season’s Champions League.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final has dealt a major blow to their European ambitions. Now, Mikel Arteta’s side must overcome the deficit at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7, to keep their dream alive.

The silver lining for the Gunners is that they conceded just once. When asked after the match whether the tie was still evenly balanced, Arteta replied that it was “50/50.” However, Opta’s supercomputer tells a different story.

According to the latest projections, PSG are now favourites to win the tournament, with a 38.2% chance of lifting the trophy. Barcelona follow with 28.7%, while Inter Milan have an 18.1% probability. Arsenal sit fourth, with just a 15% chance of claiming their first-ever Champions League title.

Heavyweights Set for Decisive Clashes

While Arsenal and PSG prepare for the decisive second leg, attention turns to the other semi-final between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

The two sides will meet in the first leg on Wednesday, April 30, with both teams aiming to recapture former European glory.

Barcelona, chasing their first Champions League title since 2015, remain strong contenders, while Inter Milan, champions in 2010, are back in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year after finishing as runners-up in 2023. Despite a dip in form in Serie A, the Italian giants remain dangerous in Europe.

A New Champion or a Familiar Name?

With just four clubs left, Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona, and Inter Milan—the race for the 2024/25 Champions League title is wide open. Notably, Arsenal and PSG are the only remaining teams never to have lifted the trophy.

Both sides have enjoyed standout knockout campaigns, eliminating tournament favourites Liverpool and Real Madrid.

PSG, who had a slow start to the season, have hit their stride at the right time. Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost only twice in Europe this season and remain one of the most consistent sides under Arteta’s leadership.

