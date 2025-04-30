Raphinha provided his 20th goal contribution of the Champions League season

Only Cristiano Ronaldo has now managed more in a single campaign than him

Raphinha has broken a Barcelona record previously held by Lionel Messi in the Champions League after his exploits against Inter Milan.

The Brazilian has been in scintillating form, earning himself favourite status for this year's Ballon d'Or after netting 30 goals and providing 21 assists in 51 games, before Wednesday's clash.

In the Champions League in particular he has been frightening, with 12 goals and seven assists heading into the Inter game, putting him level with Messi on 19 contributions in a single campaign.

But in the first half at the Nou Camp he pulled clear of the Argentine great with an assist for Ferran Torres' equaliser to make it 2-2 on the night following a lightning start from the visitors.

In fact, only Cristiano Ronaldo has now provided more goal contributions in one campaign in Europe's most prestigious competition.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did so in 2013-14, managing a stunning 21, as Real Madrid won the first of four Champions Leagues in five seasons in a staggering era of dominance.

Raphinha then came close to matching Ronaldo's tally, but his spectacular long-range effort on 65 minutes in fact went in off the back of Yann Sommer, denying the Brazilian a 21st contribution.

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds back in 2022, and has already gone on to make 137 appearances and has now scored 50 goals, this campaign being his most fruitful by far.

Under Hansi Flick the Catalan giants are on course for a treble after already picking up the Copa del Rey last weekend.

Key to their success on all fronts, though, has been their free-firing, red-hot front three, made up of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha's record-breaking assist came in one of the most entertaining Champions League clashes of the entire season.

Inter raced into a 2-0 lead after just 21 minutes, with Marcus Thuram opening the scoring just 30 seconds in with a delicious flicked finish.

Barca then struck back emphatically, with Yamal netting a Puskas Award contender, Torres then netting the equaliser on 38 minutes in a pulsating opening half.

Inter retook the lead again on 61 minutes, Denzel Dumfries heading home after scoring his side's second, with Raphinha's effort crashing in off Sommer's back to make it 3-3 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

