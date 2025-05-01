Lamine Yamal's dad, Mounir Nazraoui, joined hands with the rest of the world to celebrate his son's brilliant display in the Champions League

The 17-year-old put up a masterclass performance, which belied his tender age, tormenting Inter Milan's defence

Yamal's show-stopping exhibition also coincided with his 100th appearance for Barcelona since bursting onto the scene in 2023

Mounir Nazraoui, the father of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, joined the global chorus in celebrating his son’s exceptional showing during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

On a night when the Catalan giants needed inspiration, the 17-year-old prodigy stepped up with a performance that belied his age.

Trailing 2-0 inside 21 minutes after early goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries, Barcelona looked rattled.

But Yamal, with poise and flair reminiscent of Lionel Messi, seized control of the occasion, per the BBC.

Lamine Yamal inspires Barcelona comeback

Operating primarily from the right channel, the teenager tormented Inter's defensive shape with his unpredictability.

In the 24th minute, he delivered a moment of pure magic—a solo strike that ignited Barcelona’s comeback.

The move, marked by a dazzling burst of acceleration and surgical finishing, gave the hosts a foothold and lifted the crowd at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Ferran Torres brought the sides level before the interval, completing a spirited response to Inter’s early dominance.

Though Dumfries struck again in the second half to restore the visitors’ lead, Barca found another equaliser through Raphinha, whose powerful strike deflected off goalkeeper Yann Sommer for a 3-3 draw.

With no further goals, the tie remains delicately poised ahead of the second leg.

Lamine Yamal's father hails his son

While fans and pundits worldwide sang Yamal’s praises for his fearless performance, one voice stood out in the flood of admiration: his father.

Known for being a steady presence behind his son’s rise, Mounir Nazraoui didn’t miss the chance to show support.

After Yamal shared a celebratory Instagram post following the match, his dad commented simply but passionately:

"Best best" 🔥

It was a heartfelt endorsement from a father who’s long believed in his son’s potential.

Inter Milan's coach in awe of Yamal's brilliance

Similarly, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was in awe of Lamine Yamal's standout performance against his side.

The 2024 European Championship winner troubled the Italian side with his flair, clever footwork, and attacking instinct, and Inzaghi could not help but describe the youngster as a generational talent.

What lies ahead

At just 17, Yamal has been instrumental in Barcelona’s attacking setup, blending technical sharpness with creative vision.

His ability to influence games on Europe’s biggest stage has added a new dimension to Hansi Flick’s front line.

Per Goal, the Spanish youth international could be handed a well-earned rest in the upcoming La Liga clash against struggling Real Valladolid this weekend.

The decision, if it happens, would allow him to recover and prepare for the decisive return fixture against Inter on Tuesday, May 6.

UEFA posts mysterious post about Yamal

