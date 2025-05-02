Mohammed Kudus’ preferred next destination has been revealed, with the Ghanaian keen on a move to an English club

Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal have all shown interest in the West Ham star

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr have entered the race with strong interest and financial muscle to back a potential deal

Mohammed Kudus is reportedly open to leaving West Ham this summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all monitoring the 24-year-old's situation.

The Ghanaian international has also already caught the attention of Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, who are reportedly prepared to spend big to secure his signature.

Mohammed Kudus: The Premier League club West Ham Star wants to join

The Knights of Najd, home to global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, are reportedly prepared to trigger a hefty £120 million release clause embedded in Kudus’ contract, per the Sun.

The Black Stars attacker burst onto the Premier League scene in 2023 following a move from Ajax, where he was already turning heads with his intelligent movement and attacking versatility.

At West Ham, he quickly became a standout figure, tormenting fullbacks and central defenders alike with his flair, aggression, and close control.

Kudus wants to join Liverpool

According to former West Ham and Manchester United scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, the Black Stars playmaker would “jump at the opportunity” to join Liverpool if a formal offer is made.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool, in particular, have been keeping a closer eye on the winger as they plan for reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool and rivals unconvinced by Kudus’ output

Despite his undeniable talent, doubts remain about Kudus’ ability to step up to a top-tier side following an underwhelming campaign with West Ham.

In 29 starts this season, he has scored just four goals—a return that has raised questions at clubs considering a move.

While his £80 million release clause remains a hurdle, Football Insider reports that West Ham may be willing to accept a lower fee to turn a profit on their investment.

Brown, who spent over a decade in player recruitment at Manchester United during their golden era, expressed skepticism about Kudus’ current form:

“He’s got huge talent, but he’s not doing enough throughout games. These clubs aren’t going to spend £80 million on a player who hasn’t proven he can deliver consistently.”

Kudus remains on Liverpool’s radar but not a priority

Although Kudus has admirers within Liverpool’s scouting department, he may not be high on their shortlist unless his performances significantly improve.

“He’s a name on Liverpool’s list,” Brown noted, “but if they’re going to replace players in their current starting XI, it has to be with someone who makes them better. Right now, Kudus isn’t doing that.”

As the summer window approaches, Kudus’ future hangs in the balance. He may be eager for a move, but the burden is now on him to prove he can deliver at the highest level—and convince top clubs he’s worth the investment.

Al-Nassr shows interest in Semenyo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh revealed that Al-Nassr’s interest extends beyond Mohammed Kudus, with Antoine Semenyo also on their radar.

The Bournemouth forward has turned heads with a stellar campaign, positioning himself as a prime target for the Saudi outfit.

