Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted at the four things his side will need to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League tie

Arteta's men trail by a lone goal from the first leg and will have to play over and above themselves to stage the near-impossible comeback

Should the North London club manage to pull off victory in Paris, it will be the first time they have reached the final of the UCL since 2006

As Arsenal prepare for a season-defining night in Paris, manager Mikel Arteta has outlined a clear blueprint for what his team must bring to the table to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Gunners enter Wednesday’s tie trailing by a narrow 1-0 margin from the first leg, and although the deficit is slim, the challenge is daunting.

Arteta knows his squad must deliver a near-flawless performance at the Parc des Princes to book their place in the final.

Arsenal suffer setback ahead of PSG clash

However, their preparations suffered a psychological blow over the weekend.

The North London club stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates against Bournemouth in the Premier League, a result that exposed vulnerabilities the team can ill afford to carry into Europe.

The Gunners had started brightly, taking the lead through Declan Rice. But the second half unravelled quickly.

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo came off the bench and altered the course of the game, assisting and creating havoc with his direct runs as Bournemouth silenced Arsenal at the Emirates.

Arteta reveals what Arsenal needs to beat PSG

Despite the disappointment, Arteta remains defiant, viewing the loss as a potential motivator.

“It didn't create the right momentum,” he admitted, speaking to the BBC. “

It created a lot of anger, frustration, rage, disappointment. Let's use all of that on Wednesday. That's what we have to do.”

The Spaniard’s call to channel emotional energy into tactical execution reflects his belief in mental sharpness as a key component of their European ambition.

With domestic hopes fading into the skies, the Champions League represents the final frontier for silverware this term.

How Arsenal can take inspiration from Man United

For inspiration, Arsenal may look to Manchester United’s iconic comeback at the same stadium in 2019.

Down 2-0 from the first leg, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, without several starters, produced a stunning 3-1 victory, with Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford firing United through on away goals, per ESPN.

Arteta’s men may not have the element of surprise, but they do have precedent, and the kind of depth and technical structure that can make an upset possible.

Key to this will be game management: winning duels, controlling the tempo, and taking chances when they arise.

Should they pull it off, it would mark one of Arsenal’s greatest European feats. If not, the season risks ending on a note all too familiar: promise without payoff.

Arsenal sweats over injury to key player

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Mikel Arteta admitted Jurrien Timber is unlikely to recover in time for Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG.

The Gunners' injury woes and fading top-four hopes have sparked mounting frustration among fans, with many questioning Arteta’s recent decisions.

