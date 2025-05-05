A young Ghanaian man identified as Benjamin Tawiah Anobil was given an emotional farewell following his sudden demise

In a video making the rounds on social media, Benjamin was given a Real Madrid-themed burial

Netizens who chanced on the footage online have poured in with touching statements as they paid their final respects

A wave of sorrow has swept through Ghana’s football community following the untimely passing of a devoted Real Madrid supporter, Benjamin Tawiah Anobil.

Known affectionately as Password, the young fan was laid to rest over the weekend, leaving a void in the hearts of fellow Madridistas and friends alike.

Real Madrid's flag made a symbolic appearance at the burial of a devoted fan who passed away in Ghana. Photo by Visionhaus.

A deceased football lover given a Real Madrid-themed burial

While the funeral was modest in its scale, the symbolic tributes made it impossible to ignore.

A striking moment unfolded at the cemetery, where Real Madrid’s iconic white flag was draped over his coffin.

As mourners gathered in silent tribute, a hauntingly slow version of the club’s legendary anthem, Hala Madrid, played in the background, intensifying the heartbreak of those present.

Though details surrounding Benjamin’s passing remain private, his deep bond with the Spanish giants was on full display.

Reports circulating online suggest he attended St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, adding another layer of familiarity and sadness for those who knew him personally.

Social media users react to Madrid fan's burial

The touching ceremony quickly went viral, with social media flooded by tributes from football fans, many of whom never met him but resonated with his passion.

@Phil captured the emotional weight, lamenting:

"Anka wait for the last El Clasico errr😭😭 RIP 🪦"

@SONOFMARY reflected on a decade of joy as a fellow supporter:

"Rest in peace Soja, the last ten years have been full of joy for Madridista 💯🙏"

@Amecoshakur paid homage:

"As a Real Madrid fan, I send my condolences. 💐"

@BladeSpartan, struck by the moment, added:

"Sorry, bro 😭😭😭 but you have to come back because another El Clasico is coming 😭😭"

@OSARETIN701 honoured his unwavering loyalty:

"Continue to rest in power, a true Madridista."

@AMGWEEBHAD simply closed with:

"RIP 🪦 Madridista💔"

The gesture of a Real Madrid-themed farewell isn’t without precedent in football culture, especially in Ghana, where club allegiance often runs deep.

Real Madrid's poor form this season

In a twist of cruel timing, the club Benjamin held dear has endured a turbulent season.

Madrid were ousted from the UEFA Champions League in emphatic fashion by Arsenal, collapsing to a humbling 5-1 aggregate defeat in the quarter-finals, as noted by the BBC.

According to Al Jazeera, Barcelona, Madrid's archrivals, compounded their woes, beating the White Angels in an intense Copa del Rey final.

With four La Liga matches left to play and a four-point gap separating them from top spot, Madrid’s chances of salvaging a disappointing campaign remain uncertain.

Nana Pooley's funeral held at Heroes Park

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that the final funeral rites for the late Nana Pooley, who tragically passed away in Nsoatre after an away game involving Kotoko, took place in March.

The emotional ceremony at Heroes Park in Kumasi drew scores of friends and sympathisers, with a video from his burial site in Ahafo Kukuom surfacing online.

