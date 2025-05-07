On the night of Monday, May 5, 2025, a shocking act of violence shook the Irambo neighborhood of Bukavu, South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Patrick Ngalamulume, a respected football referee affiliated with the Bukavu Urban Football Union (EUFBUK), was reportedly brutally lynched and burned alive by an angry crowd.

Patrick Ngalamulume football referee reportedly burnt alive in DR Congo. Image credit: YarOman, Trifonenko

Source: Getty Images

Known affectionately in the sports community as “Ngalas,” his life was cut short after local residents accused him of theft, an accusation made without any formal evidence.

What really happened to Patrick Ngalamulume?

Eyewitnesses recount that Ngalamulume was attacked in broad daylight, with local residents watching but unable to stop the violence.

Local media reports indicate that this horrific event is part of a larger climate of fear and insecurity gripping eastern DRC.

The region has seen worsening instability since the AFC/M23 rebels took control of Bukavu and nearby Goma, two key cities in South Kivu.

Amid the growing chaos and the authorities’ apparent inability to restore security, some communities have turned to vigilante actions.

In this tragic instance, what began as an unconfirmed accusation spiraled out of control.

Emergency responders were unable to reach the scene in time, as the mob carried out a brutal public execution without giving the victim any opportunity to defend himself.

A respected referee's life cut short

Patrick Ngalamulume was not just any referee, he was a well-known figure in the local sports arena, respected for his professionalism and dedication to the game.

Described by colleagues as passionate and fair, Ngalamulume had no criminal history and had built a reputation as a reliable official in Bukavu’s football circles.

His death has left a gaping void not only in the football community but also among family, friends, and neighbors who knew him personally.

Tributes have poured in, with many highlighting his contribution to the development of football in the region and calling him a role model for young referees.

Calls for Justice for Patrick Ngalamulume

In the aftermath of this brutal killing, there has been an outcry from local residents, civil society groups, and sports organizations demanding justice.

Many are calling for an independent investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the lynching.

There is also growing pressure on the government to strengthen law enforcement, restore public trust, and prevent future acts of mob justice.

Community leaders emphasize that addressing the root causes of such violence, including insecurity, lack of trust in state institutions, and economic hardship, is essential.

Without effective reforms, they warn that more innocent lives may be lost to similar tragedies.

Murder of Patrick Ngalamulume causes great pain

The murder of Patrick Ngalamulume is more than just another headline; it is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by lawlessness and vigilante violence.

His legacy now carries a powerful message: the need for justice, accountability, and meaningful efforts to rebuild trust in the institutions meant to protect all citizens.

As Bukavu mourns the loss of one of its own, the call is growing louder — not just to honor Ngalamulume’s memory, but to ensure that no other innocent person falls victim to such senseless brutality.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh