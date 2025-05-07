DR Congo mourns Patrick “Ngalas” Ngalamulume, a beloved football referee whose life was tragically cut short by mob violence

The football world in Bukavu is shattered as Patrick Ngalamulume’s passing leaves a deep void in the area's football

The heart-wrenching incident has shaken lots of football fans across the continent as tributes continue to pour in

A shocking act of violence shook the Irambo neighborhood of Bukavu, South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the night of Monday, May 5, 2025.

Patrick Ngalamulume, a respected football referee affiliated with the Bukavu Urban Football Union (EUFBUK), was reportedly brutally lynched and burned alive by an angry crowd.

Known affectionately in the sports community as “Ngalas,” his life was cut short after local residents accused him of theft, an accusation made without any formal evidence.

What really happened to Patrick Ngalamulume?

Eyewitnesses recount that Ngalamulume was attacked in broad daylight, with local residents watching but unable to stop the violence.

Local media reports indicate that this horrific event is part of a larger climate of fear and insecurity gripping eastern DRC.

The region has seen worsening instability since the AFC/M23 rebels took control of Bukavu and nearby Goma, two key cities in South Kivu.

Amid the growing chaos and the authorities’ apparent inability to restore security, some communities have turned to vigilante actions.

Emergency responders were unable to reach the scene in time, as the mob carried out a brutal public execution without giving the victim any opportunity to defend himself.

A respected referee's life cut short

Patrick Ngalamulume was a well-known figure in the local sports arena, respected for his professionalism and dedication to the game.

Described by colleagues as passionate and fair, Ngalamulume had no criminal history and had built a reputation as a reliable official in Bukavu’s football circles.

Tributes have poured in, with many highlighting his contribution to the development of football in the region and calling him a role model for young referees.

Calls for Justice for Patrick Ngalamulume

In the aftermath of this brutal killing, there has been an outcry from local residents, civil society groups, and sports organizations demanding justice.

Many are calling for an independent investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the lynching.

There is also growing pressure on the government to strengthen law enforcement, restore public trust, and prevent future acts of mob justice.

Murder of Patrick Ngalamulume causes great pain

The murder of Patrick Ngalamulume is more than just another headline; it is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by lawlessness and vigilante violence.

His legacy now carries a powerful message: the need for justice, accountability, and meaningful efforts to rebuild trust in the institutions meant to protect all citizens.

Senegalese player passes away in France

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the demise of talented Senegalese player, Ousmane Diaby, during a lower-tier match in France.

The 14-year-old collapsed in the course of the game, and could not survive as he was confirmed death after he was rushed to a hospital.

This adds to the list of heartbreaking events to hit African football in 2025, with the disturbing murder of Nana Pooley particularly relating to the Ghanaian game.

