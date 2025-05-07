Barcelona’s dramatic two-legged clash with Inter Milan ended in controversy, as fans of the Spanish giants insist Gerard Martin was clearly fouled in the build-up to Francesco Acerbi’s dramatic equaliser — the goal that forced extra time in their Champions League semi-final.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw in Spain, the return leg in Italy delivered yet another goal-filled spectacle. Inter stormed to a 2-0 first-half lead, but Barcelona responded with three goals of their own to briefly seize control of the tie.

However, just as La Blaugrana looked destined for the final, veteran defender Acerbi found the net with his first-ever European goal — sparking wild celebrations at San Siro and fresh debate over the refereeing decisions.

Barcelona Supporters Lament Referee Decision

As regulation time entered its final moments and the scoreboard read 3-2 in Barcelona’s favour, Hansi Flick’s side appeared to have one foot firmly planted in the Allianz Arena for this season’s Champions League final.

While pressing high in added time, Inter Milan’s increasingly sloppy passing—likely a result of fatigue—led to Gerard Martin intercepting a loose ball.

As he attempted to launch a counter, Denzel Dumfries stepped in to challenge.

The two players collided, with Martin hitting the turf.

Despite Martin staying down and appealing for a foul, Dumfries quickly regained control and played the ball across the box to Acerbi, who calmly slotted it past Wojciech Szczesny to level the tie.

Barcelona fans, outraged by the decision to let play continue, flooded social media questioning why the referee allowed the goal to stand.

@Bri_an2 wrote:

"Another footage of the foul on Gerard Martin. FIFA and UEFA were never going to let a team not in the Club World Cup win the UCL."

@NealGardner_ stated:

"Please call me out if I’m blinding myself with bias, but how is this not a foul, especially when it directly leads to a goal? Martin was in full control of the ball, nothing but contact would make him take a fall like that.

@dearatorres added:

·"99 times out of 100 this is a freekick any day any time. 2 minutes left of the game. How did he not call this and why didn’t VAR step in. It’s an actual joke."

@FCBarcelona301 commented:

"UEFA Mafia did it again."

@Barca__pictures quizzed:

"Why isn’t there a single proper replay of that foul on Martin?"

One frustrated supporter wrote: “That was a clear foul on Martin—how was it not called?”

Source: YEN.com.gh