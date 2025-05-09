West Ham have confirmed four stars will leave at the end of the season.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

New boss Graham Potter is keen to shape the Hammers in his own image as he looks to rebuild the squad in east London.

West Ham have had a torrid season, and they're currently 17th in the table, registering just nine wins across the campaign - and with three games still to play Potter has already started to axe his squad.

Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings will leave east London in the summer when their deals run out. However, they will continue to feature for the Hammers until the end of the season.

“Aaron, Lukasz, Vladimir and Danny have been a pleasure to work with in my time here so far," Potter said in his press conference.

"All brilliant professionals on and off the pitch, with fantastic experience in the Premier League, and clearly loved and admired by their team-mates and everyone here at the Club.

“We still have three important matches to play this season, and I know that their focus will be 100% on helping the team in any way they can in those games.

"But we felt it was important to confirm this news now, out of respect for them and the service they have given to the Club, and to allow our supporters to show their appreciation at our final home match of the season.”

The Hammers have one home game left this season - against Nottingham Forest on May 18, and that match is sandwiched between trips to Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

Cresswell, 35, is the longest serving of the bunch, making 365 appearances for the Hammers after moving from Ipswich in 2014. Fabianski, 40, joined in 2018 from Swansea, and he has played 215 times in all competitions.

Coufal, 32, meanwhile, joined in 2020 and has made 173 appearances, but has lost his spot to Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season.

While Ings' time at the London Stadium has been curtailed by injury.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh