Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo’s 28-year acquaintance began in childhood before the couple married in 2017

Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente predicts that Messi and Antonella will split in 2025, citing infidelity as the cause

Despite the shocking prediction, Messi and Antonella have not publicly addressed the rumors

The relationship between soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his long-time partner Antonella Roccuzzo has captivated the world for years.

However, recent revelations from Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente have raised serious concerns about the couple’s future, predicting that their 28-year relationship may soon be coming to an end.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo watch the game from the stands during the Leagues Cup 2024 match between Inter Miami CF and Puebla at Chase Stadium on July 27, 2024. Image credit: Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

Despite the couple’s enduring love story, the fortune teller's predictions have left fans questioning whether the bond between Messi and Antonella is as solid as it once appeared.

When did the Messi-Antonella love story start?

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo’s relationship is a testament to enduring love. It is well documented that the two first met when they were just children. Messi was nine and Antonella was eight.

Growing up together in the small town of Rosario, Argentina, their bond developed over time, and they eventually became inseparable.

Messi, who has had a decent 2025 season, often spoke about Antonella as his childhood sweetheart, and their love story seemed destined for the long haul.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella attend to the Semi Final match between Novak Djokovic against Grigor Dimitrov on Day 11 of the Miami Open on March 28, 2025. Image credit: Leonardo Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, Messi and Antonella solidified their relationship by getting married in a lavish ceremony attended by close friends, family, and soccer’s elite.

Their union was celebrated by millions of fans worldwide, and they became one of the most admired couples in the sports world.

Since their marriage, they have had three children, further strengthening their family unit.

Mhoni Vidente's shocking Messi-Antonella prediction

Despite the couple’s seemingly picture-perfect relationship, Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente has recently thrown a wrench in the narrative.

Known for her controversial predictions and shocking revelations, Mhoni claims that the couple is facing an irreparable rift.

According to the astrologer, Messi and Antonella’s relationship will come to an end in 2025 due to allegations of infidelity, with Messi reportedly being involved in an extramarital affair.

Mhoni’s prediction has sent shockwaves through social media and sports news outlets.

The astrologer, who has gained a significant following for her past predictions about various celebrities, claims that the split will be caused by deep-rooted issues that the couple has been struggling to keep under wraps.

The prediction suggests that the relationship has reached a breaking point and that their love story will no longer continue as expected.

The allegations of Messi infidelity

While Mhoni Vidente’s prediction has yet to be confirmed, the allegations of infidelity are certainly alarming.

Messi, who has long been admired for his quiet, family-focused lifestyle, has never been publicly involved in any scandals of this nature.

However, these new claims suggest that there may be more to the story than what meets the eye.

As of now, Messi and Antonella continue to present themselves as a happy family, with no sign of tension or separation.

Will Messi and Antonella divorce?

The future of Messi and Antonella’s relationship remains uncertain, as Mhoni Vidente’s prediction continues to stir the pot.

While there is no concrete evidence to support the astrologer’s claims, the world will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how the couple navigates this latest controversy.

Whether the prediction holds any truth or not, Messi and Antonella have built a life together that spans nearly three decades.

Source: YEN.com.gh