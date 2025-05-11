Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has reached legendary heights both in football and in business

Beyond the pitch, he owns a bottled water brand, a booming real estate company, and an event management firm, among several other successful ventures

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan, popularly known as Baby Jet, has carved an enduring legacy both on and off the pitch.

Renowned for his remarkable exploits in football, the Black Stars legend continues to be a shining example for aspiring players who see him as a role model and source of inspiration.

Asamoah Gyan has achieved legendary milestones both on and off the field. Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3 (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

Gyan's professional journey began in 2003 with Liberty Professionals, a Ghana Premier League club.

He quickly rose through the ranks to become a pivotal figure in Ghanaian football history.

With 51 goals, he remains the all-time leading scorer for the Ghana national team.

His impact on the global stage is equally impressive—Gyan represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Notably, he holds the record as the highest-scoring African player in World Cup history, having netted six goals across those tournaments.

While many footballers face financial challenges after retiring due to poor financial planning or a lack of investment foresight, Gyan has taken a different path.

He has strategically invested in various business ventures, ensuring long-term financial security and continued relevance beyond his footballing days.

Gyan’s ability to transition smoothly from football to business has made him a respected figure not just in sports, but also in Ghana’s business landscape.

In recognition of his achievements, YEN.com.gh has put together a list of flourishing businesses owned by the football legend, highlighting how he continues to inspire even after hanging up his boots.

Companies owned by Asamoah Gyan

Commercial Real Estate

Another significant asset is the Baby Jet Plaza, located in East Legon, Accra.

The plaza hosts several businesses, including prominent financial institutions like Cal Bank, HFC Bank, and GCB Bank.

He also owns several enormous structures in the nation that he rents for businesses and residences.

Hostel management

As part of his real estate ventures, Asamoah Gyan has expanded into hostel management.

He provides accommodation facilities for students at several private universities across the country, adding another layer to his growing investment portfolio.

Water brand, Paradise Pac:

One of Gyan's most notable brands is Paradise Pac, a bottled water company he launched in 2017.

The brand gained national attention when it became the official water sponsor of Asante Kotoko in 2018. It has since become a household name in Ghana.

Mama Vits noodles and rice

In the food industry, Gyan introduced Mama Vits Rice and Noodles in late 2012.

These products have carved a niche in the local market, offering affordable and quality culinary staples to many homes across the country.

Asa Band

Beyond food and beverages, Gyan’s passion for music led to the creation of the Asa Band, which officially launched in December 2015.

The band has performed at high-profile events and released an album titled Fly Away.

This venture highlights Gyan’s interest in promoting Ghanaian talent and his love for entertainment.

Event management

Gyan also established JetLink Events & Logistics, based in Adjiringanor, Accra.

The company specializes in event planning, stage construction, lighting, PA systems, tents, and LED displays.

It has built a reputation for delivering professional event setups for corporate and private clients.

Transport business

In transportation, Gyan operates a fleet of about 20 coaches that connect major cities like Accra and Kumasi, as well as routes extending to neighbouring countries.

This sector remains one of his most recognized business undertakings, providing convenient travel options to thousands of commuters.

Boxing promotions

Gyan’s love for sports extends to boxing. He founded the Baby Jet Boxing Promotions, which once managed top fighters including former IBO Lightweight Champion Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe.

The initiative was designed to give young boxers a platform to shine on both local and international stages.

Gyan impresses fans with expension mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan gave fans a glimpse inside his stunning $3 million mansion overlooking the Weija Dam.

In a short viral clip, the former Black Stars captain, all smiles, recorded himself while standing in the heart of the luxurious home.

The video drew admiration from many Ghanaians, who praised the elegant interior and shared aspirations of achieving similar success.

Source: YEN.com.gh