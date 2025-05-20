Jeremie Frimpong is close to completing a £29.5m move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, likely replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His glamorous girlfriend Tamira, rumoured to be of Ghanaian descent, has stood by him through his Bundesliga title triumph and international career.

The lovers, known for their private yet affectionate relationship, could soon be making headlines on Merseyside as Frimpong begins a new chapter at Anfield

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liverpool have reportedly entered advanced talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s standout full-back Jeremie Frimpong in a potential £29.5 million transfer.

The Dutch international is poised to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely expected to leave Anfield for Real Madrid this summer.

Meet Jeremie Frimpong's Ghanaian girlfriend as Liverpool 'open transfer talks' with him

Source: Instagram

Frimpong, 24, is fresh off a Bundesliga title win with Leverkusen and looks ready to bring his dynamic energy to the Premier League.

Meet Tamira Blankson, Frimpong's girlfriend

Joining Frimpong on his Merseyside adventure is his stunning partner, Tamira, 25, who has captured attention not just for her beauty, but also for her presence both online and in the stands.

The pair have been together for over a year and often share glimpses of their romance on social media.

On Valentine’s Day, Frimpong surprised her with a candlelit dinner complete with roses, balloons, and handwritten notes that read “I love you,” leaving Tamira overwhelmed.

“My jaw was on the floor,” she captioned a video of the setup.

Tamira stood proudly beside Frimpong as he lifted the Bundesliga trophy, later writing:

“Proud of you bae.”

She has also been spotted cheering him on during international matches, wearing his Holland jersey from the stands.

Rumoured to be of Ghanaian descent like Frimpong, Tamira has built her own following of 35,000 on TikTok, thanks to her makeup tutorials and beauty content.

Life beyond the spotlight

While the couple occasionally post loved-up moments, both Tamira and Frimpong largely keep their private life out of the public eye.

But that might soon change. As Frimpong nears a five-year deal with Liverpool, he's also believed to have secured a £20 million endorsement with sportswear giant New Balance, further elevating his profile.

Frimpong to replace Alexander-Arnold

Frimpong has been a standout in the Bundesliga - and he's been touted as one of the most exciting full-backs on the planet.

While he's not a like-for-like replacement for Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong offers a different type of threat. The Dutchman is rapid - clocking in at 36.34km/ph this season.

And while Alexander-Arnold liked to drift into the midfield, Frimpong loves to stay high and wide - stretching the play.

Alexander-Arnold will Liverpool when his contract runs out this summer -with Real Madrid his most likely destination.

According to PA, Arne Slot have moved to make Frimpong their first signing of the summer by opening talks with the Leverkusen defender.

More to follow...

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh