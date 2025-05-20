Kevin De Bruyne squandered what might be the easiest chance of his career during what could be his final appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Set to depart when his contract expires this summer, the Belgian midfielder struck the crossbar from inside the six-yard box in City's match against Bournemouth.

Kevin De Bruyne Misses Sitter in Emotional Etihad Farewell

All eyes were on Kevin De Bruyne during his emotional Etihad farewell, but the Belgian maestro endured a moment he'd rather forget after a shocking miss.

A perfect low cross was played into his path by Omar Marmoush, setting him up just yards from goal.

However, the 33-year-old failed to convert from close range, crashing his effort off the crossbar—leaving fans stunned and social media buzzing over the uncharacteristic blunder.

