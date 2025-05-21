Veteran Le Havre and Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew's ownership of a Bentley Continental GT underscores his taste for luxury

The former Olympique de Marseille and West Ham United versatile player has an estimated worth of $37 million

The Ghanaian star was given a standing ovation after inspiring Le Havre’s 3-2 win over Strasbourg to avoid relegation

Andre Ayew continues to attract attention despite his absence from recent Black Stars of Ghana call-ups under head coach Otto Addo thanks to Dede's rich lifestyle.

Off the pitch, Ayew, who has an estimated net worth of $37 million, is known for his impressive collection of luxury vehicles, reflecting his taste for elegance and performance.

Andre Ayew owns a $977,000 car collection. Image credit: andreayew10, Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

What car does Andre Ayew drive?

It is well documented that the Ghana playmaker owns a Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Brabus, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport as well as other exotic machines.

Before we look at Ayew's expensive garage of cars, it's worth noting the Ghanaian star recently received a standing ovation from Le Havre fans after helping the team avoid relegation from Ligue 1 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Strasbourg, per the BBC.

Now, let's take a peek at Andre Dede Ayew's garage of high-end rides.

1. Andre Ayew's Bentley Continental GT

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner owns a black and white Bentley Continental GT, a grand tourer renowned for its blend of performance and luxury.

This vehicle, estimated at $200,000, features a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 550 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque.

The Bentley's sleek design and opulent interior make it a standout in Ayew's collection.

2. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Brabus of Andre Ayew

Another highlight in Ayew's garage is the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, customized by Brabus which costs around $300,000.

This luxury SUV combines rugged off-road capability with high-performance features.

The Brabus G63 AMG is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 577 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque.

Its distinctive design and formidable performance make it a favorite among car enthusiasts.

3. Ayew's Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport

The collection of powerful machines of the Black Stars skipper also includes the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, a vehicle that costs in the region of $147,000 as of 2025.

This model is equipped with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel V6 engine, offering a balance of power and efficiency.

The Land Cruiser's advanced technology and robust design make it suitable for both urban driving and rugged terrains.

4. Andre Ayew's Rolls-Royce Ghost

In 2022, Andre Ayew expanded his impressive car collection with the acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Ghost, reportedly costing around $330,000.

Ayew's wife and children in front of Andre Ayew's Rolls-Royce Ghost. Image credit: 21motoring

Source: Twitter

This luxury sedan is renowned for its blend of performance and opulence, featuring a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that delivers 563 horsepower.

The Ghost's interior boasts the signature "Starlight Headliner," creating a celestial ambiance with fiber-optic lighting.

Watch the inside of a Rolls-Royce Ghost in the video below.

Per 21motoring, Ayew's choice of the Ghost underscores his appreciation for vehicles that offer both elegance and power, reflecting his status as a prominent figure in international football.

The Ayew family fortune

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the combined fortune of Ghanaian trio Abedi Ayew Pele, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew.

While Abedi has retired from the game long ago, he still enjoys a sumptuous life thanks to his significant wealth, with his two active sons adding to the net worth of the family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh