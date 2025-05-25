Mohammed Kudus was introduced in the 73rd minute, replacing Niclas Fullkrug in West Ham's final game of the season against Ipswich Town

The Ghanaian scored a brilliant goal after being set up by Guido Rodriguez, showcasing his trademark flair and precision

His goal sealed a 3-1 victory for the Hammers, capping off the season with five goals and three assists in 31 league appearances

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus came off the bench to score for West Ham United on Sunday in their 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the English Premier League.

The highly-rated attacker was left out of the starting lineup for the Hammers on the final day of the 2024/25 English top-flight league season.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates with his teammates after scoring for West Ham. Photo: Rob Newell.

After sitting out the first half, Kudus was brought on in the 73rd minute to replace Niclas Fullkrug and made his mark in the game.

The Black Stars playmaker wasted no time showcasing his talent, scoring with a brilliant finish in the 87th minute after receiving an assist from Guido Rodriguez.

Kudus’ goal sealed the win for West Ham United, adding to earlier strikes from James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen.

Nathan Broadhead scored the lone consolation goal for relegated Ipswich Town.

With his goal today, Kudus ends the 2024/25 English Premier League season with five goals and three assists in 31 appearances for West Ham United.

Reports have suggested this could be the attacking midfielder' final season with the Hammers, as several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in securing his signature.

Kudus on Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal radar

Kudus arrived from Ajax in August 2023 for a fee of £38 million plus add-ons and impressed in his first season.

Despite his promising debut campaign, Kudus has struggled to replicate that form this season, netting just four goals and supplying four assists in 34 appearances.

Arne Slot is a big fan of Mohammed Kudus

That hasn’t deterred suitors—Liverpool and Arsenal remain keen on Kudus, with the Reds reportedly naming him among their summer targets.

Meanwhile, former Premier League scout Mick Brown believes Kudus' inconsistent performances have raised concerns among top clubs about triggering his £80 million release clause.

“He scored his first goal of the year against Brighton, but four goals all season isn’t enough for a player of his calibre,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He has talent, no doubt, but he’s not doing enough consistently to justify such a huge fee.”

Al-Nassr eye Kudus

Meanwhile, Al Nassr, having attempted to sign Kudus in January, are preparing a fresh bid this summer, per Ghanaweb.

They believe West Ham might accept less than the £120 million release clause that applies exclusively to Saudi clubs between July 1 and 10—separate from the £85 million clause set for Premier League suitors.

Bowen hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jarrod Bowen hailed Kudus for his relentless pressing and off-the-ball work, which he believes played a pivotal role in West Ham’s landmark victory over Manchester United.

Bowen, visibly thrilled after the match, emphasised Kudus’ immense contribution that often goes unnoticed in the final stats.

Source: YEN.com.gh