Otto Addo has issued a subtle warning to Nigeria ahead of the Unity Cup semi-final showdown in London

The 49-year-old tactician has faced Nigeria on three occasions in his two spells as Black Stars coach

Ghana holds the advantage in the Jollof Derby against their arch-rivals, boasting 22 wins compared to Nigeria's 13

Ghana’s Black Stars are set to face familiar foes Nigeria in the semi-finals of the 2025 Unity Cup.

With both sides eyeing a spot in the final, the stage is set for yet another dramatic chapter in West Africa's fiercest football rivalry.

Otto Addo eyes victory over Victor Osimhen's Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photos by Khaled Desouki and DeFodi Images.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has fired a subtle warning to the Super Eagles.

The former Ghana international, now in his second spell at the helm, knows all too well what this match means.

The 49-year-old, who previously guided Ghana to World Cup qualification at Nigeria’s expense in 2022, is keen to rewrite the narrative after his team’s 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles in March last year.

Despite a depleted squad missing several key names, including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Inaki Williams, Addo is far from discouraged.

Instead, he sees this as a golden opportunity for his youthful side to rise to the occasion and build on their recent momentum from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they earned impressive wins over Chad and Madagascar.

Otto Addo fires subtle warning to Nigeria

Speaking ahead of the semifinal, he didn’t mince words when sharing his excitement and ambition.

"I'm really excited. Actually, the last time we lost one. So really, really want to, want to beat them," he told the media, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

"I know about the rivalry. It's not only in England, but I think England has a very, very huge community of Nigerians and Ghanaians, so, but it's everywhere.

"And, yeah, it's very important. These games, even, I mean, we had recent good results, but in general, even if you have bad results these, these are the games where you can get the fans back on track.

"And so, I know the importance of these games. And like I said before, we are trying to do everything to win the scheme."

Otto Addo dishing out instructions during Ghana's training session at the Hanwell Town Football Club training ground. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Ghana vs Nigeria: The battle for Jollof and bragging rights

When Ghana meets Nigeria, it’s never just about the game; it’s about legacy, pride, and who makes the better jollof rice.

Dubbed the "Jollof Derby", this age-old rivalry has produced 56 encounters filled with drama, emotion, and unforgettable moments.

Statistically, Ghana holds the edge with 22 wins compared to Nigeria's 13, while 21 of their meetings have ended in stalemates.

However, the recent trend has favoured the Super Eagles, who have claimed victory in three of the last five clashes, including the CHAN qualifier in Uyo, per the BBC.

But numbers don't always tell the full story. With a place in the Unity Cup final at stake and a chance to face Jamaica in the final, both sides will approach this contest with everything they’ve got.

Jordan Ayew issues rallying cry ahead of Nigeria showdown

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jordan Ayew’s rallying cry to his teammates ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

The Black Stars captain voiced the squad's commitment to representing Ghana with pride, stating, “We are looking forward to an intense battle on the pitch and making our country proud.”

