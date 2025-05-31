A new favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award has emerged after Paris Saint Germain's victory in the UEFA Champions League.

The French giants put on a masterclass inside the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, as they thrashed Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

New Ballon d'Or Favourite Emerges After PSG’s Champions League Win Over Inter Milan

Source: Getty Images

How PSG thrashed Inter Milan

Only one team showed up in the first half and it was Paris Saint-Germain in full force.

Achraf Hakimi and the sensational Desire Doue fired the French champions into a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes, leaving Inter Milan stunned and chasing shadows.

PSG’s relentless press never let up after the break, and it was 19-year-old Doue once again who delivered the killer blow, netting his second of the night and PSG’s third in a historic performance.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added his name to the scoresheet, getting in on the action to make it four.

And still, PSG pushed forward. In the final act of their masterclass, fellow 19-year-old Senny Mayulu found the net to complete a stunning 5-0 rout—marking the most dominant win ever recorded in a European Cup final.

New favourite emerges to win Ballon d'Or

Moments after the final whistle of the Champions League final, a new name has surged to the top of the 2025 Ballon d’Or betting charts, PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé, per beIN Sports.

The French forward has delivered a phenomenal campaign, scoring 33 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Ousmane Dembélé celebrates after PSG scored in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Photo by Soccrates Images.

However, the race is far from over, with stiff competition led by Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who is crafting a once-in-a-generation campaign at just 17.

The spotlight will intensify when the two stars go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League semi-final between France and Spain — a showdown that could significantly sway voters.

And with the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S. still to come, Dembélé has more opportunities to strengthen his case for football’s highest individual honour.

Dembele's journey from question mark to cornerstone

Dembélé’s recent rise is a powerful tale of redemption. Once dismissed as injury-prone and inconsistent, he has transformed into a vital pillar of one of the world’s elite clubs.

The French winger has achieved this without sacrificing the qualities that made him special — his dazzling dribbling, electric pace, and creativity — now sharpened with maturity, composure, and leadership.

In Munich, as PSG lifted their long-awaited Champions League trophy, Dembélé also ascended to new heights. Moments like these don’t come often — and neither do Ballon d’Or opportunities.

