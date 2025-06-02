Wanda Nara surprised fans by allegedly turning up at the UCL final in Munich, staying at the same hotel as PSG players

Renowned Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre claims Wanda is romantically linked to PSG star Achraf Hakimi, Icardi’s former teammate

Neither Wanda nor Hakimi have confirmed or denied the claims as Wanda returns to Milan without a word

Media mogul, influencer, and ex-wife of Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, has ignited a firestorm of speculation after being romantically linked to none other than Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan right-back played an influential role, leading Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League final as Luis Enrique's team dominated Inter Milan 5-0 on May 31, 2025.

The former Real Madrid player opened the scoring with a point-blank effort to put PSG ahead on 12 minutes at the Allianz Arena, with more goals coming from Desire Doue, who hit a brace, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu.

Wanda Nara's alleged appearance in Munich

According to Glam Set & Match on Instagram, the rumors were first stirred up by Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre.

With over 17 million followers hanging onto her every post, Wanda reportedly uploaded clips from the Champions League final, notably highlighting Hakimi during the PSG celebration.

Yanina Latorre offers insights

Latorre is a prominent figure on Argentina’s gossip circuit and part of the panel at LAM (Los Ángeles de la Mañana), shared her disbelief and tantalizing details with her audience.

“I insist Wanda surpasses herself day by day,” Latorre began. “What are you doing in Munich? What are you doing at the PSG hotel?”

Private jet, VIP access, and a hotel clue

She elaborated further, claiming that despite Wanda being busy filming for MTV in Italy, she was suddenly flown to Munich with a ticket to the UCL final.

“They sent her a plane ticket, hotel reservation, and stadium entry—things that are almost impossible to get at this stage,” Latorre emphasized.

Wanda Nara celebrating with PSG’s inner circle

Things got even more eyebrow-raising when Latorre alleged that Wanda stayed at the Infinity Hotel, coincidentally the same location housing PSG players and their families.

According to Latorre, Wanda even attended an “intimate celebration” at the hotel, raising questions about her proximity to the PSG squad.

Achraf Hakimi's connection to Wanda Nara

The intrigue peaked when Latorre hinted, and later stated, that Wanda may be involved with a “PSG player, the most eligible bachelor,” who she allegedly met during Mauricio Pochettino’s time managing the team.

Wanda Nara. Image credit: wandanara

Source: Instagram

That player, she claimed, is none other than Paris Saint-Germain star defender, 26-year-old Achraf Hakimi.

The talented full-back shone in the recent UEFA CL final against Inter Milan who also mourned the passing of a club legend last Saturday.

“She knows him from Mauricio’s time at PSG. It seems she is with the Moroccan Hakimi. I’m following the story, finding out how it all began.” Latorre stated.

So far, neither Wanda Nara nor Achraf Hakimi have commented on the swirling rumors which is also covered by Paparazzi.

Nara has since returned to Milan and maintained her usual social media presence without directly addressing the speculation.

Achraf joins Abedi Ayew on exclusive record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Achraf Hakimi's latest milestone after helping Paris Saint-Germain to win the 2024/25 Champions League.

The Morocco international footballer scored the final's first goal on 12 minutes to give PSG an early advantage over Inter Milan before four goals followed to seal an astonishing 5-0 win for the French side.

