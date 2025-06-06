Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has turned down a mouthwatering contract from Saudi Arabia

The 24-year-old would have earned more than three times his present salary if he had moved to the Gulf region

Kudus' decision to reject the offer could serve as a boost for Chelsea, who are interested in his services

Mohammed Kudus has reportedly snubbed a jaw-dropping offer from Saudi Arabia that would have tripled his salary.

The West Ham United forward, currently on a weekly wage of £90,000 (around GH¢1.2 million), was said to be a target for one of the top sides in the Saudi Pro League.

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham United against Chelsea on September 21, 2024. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The deal on the table could have seen his pay rocket past GH¢3.7 million per week — a life-changing figure by any standard.

Mohammed Kudus says no to lucrative Saudi move

But according to Sky Sports, the Ghana international has opted to reject the move, despite the financial rewards.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers in the summer of 2023, still has three years left on his current deal.

West Ham also holds an option to extend that by another 12 months, giving them leverage in any potential transfer talks.

Despite turning down the offer from the Gulf, the 24-year-old is still open to leaving the East London side — but only if the right opportunity comes along.

And for Kudus, the priority is clear: he wants to play Champions League football.

Boost for Chelsea as Kudus turns down lucrative Saudi deal

With his rejection of the Saudi offer, interest from Europe has been reignited, especially from Chelsea.

The Blues are reportedly keen on the former Ajax star and are exploring ways to strike a deal.

Mohammed Kudus in a duel with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo during a Premier League clash. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

There were talks of including goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as part of a swap, but that proposal hasn't gone down well with the West Ham hierarchy.

The Hammers are holding firm on their valuation and are unlikely to accept any player-plus-cash offer unless it aligns with their summer plans.

Mohammed Kudus' performance at West Ham

Kudus made quite the impression in his first season with West Ham. In all competitions, he racked up 18 goals and 10 assists across 48 appearances.

However, the 2024/25 campaign was a different story. The Ghanaian struggled to hit the same heights, managing just five goals in 32 Premier League matches, according to data from Transfermarkt.

With Lukasz Fabianski departing at the end of the season, West Ham have since made an enquiry about Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez, indicating that they are actively preparing for change between the sticks.

That move has only further fuelled speculation of a potential Kudus-Sanchez trade, even if talks remain at an early stage.

More Premier League clubs eye Kudus

Besides Chelsea, another unnamed English top-flight club is believed to be in the mix.

BBC Sport reports that multiple sides have expressed interest in snapping up the Black Stars midfielder this summer.

Arsenal, who previously targeted Kudus before his switch to West Ham, could also revisit their interest.

Kudus misses out on Ghana FOTY Award

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Mohammed Kudus missed out on a nomination for the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year after an underwhelming campaign with West Ham United in the 2024/25 season.

The shortlist instead features two standout performers from the Premier League and a top-tier talent from La Liga.

Source: YEN.com.gh