Robert Lewandowski has announced he will no longer play for Poland as long as Michal Probierz remains head coach

Following his withdrawal, Lewandowski was stripped of the captain’s armband, which has now been handed to Piotr Zielinski

While some fans support Lewandowski’s stand for professional principles, others view it as harmful decision

Poland’s World Cup hopes have taken an unexpected turn as star striker Robert Lewandowski announced his withdrawal from the national team on Sunday June 8, 2025.

The lethal finisher cited irreconcilable differences with head coach Michal Probierz, with decision sending shockwaves through Polish football.

Misunderstanding between Lewandowski and Probierz

The controversy reportedly began when Lewandowski did not report for the Polish national team’s June training camp, as reported by RMC.

Initially, both the player and coach issued a joint statement attributing the absence to the physical and mental toll of a long and demanding club season with FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski explained that after consultation with the national team’s medical and coaching staff, he would sit out the June session.

The ex-Bayern Munich striker had an exceptional season scoring 42 goals and providing 3 assists in 52 matches for Barcelona in 2024/25, per Transfermarkt.

However, cracks quickly appeared in the narrative. Rumors of tension between Lewandowski and Probierz intensified, prompting the striker to release a public statement clarifying his decision.

He admitted to having a candid phone conversation with the coach, during which he expressed concerns over his physical and emotional state.

“I wasn’t feeling well, either physically or mentally,” he said. “I thought that going to training camp wouldn’t help me reach the level he wanted.”

Lewandowski temporarily retires from Poland national team

Despite Lewandowski’s attempt at transparency, it became clear that his relationship with Probierz had deteriorated beyond repair.

On Sunday night, the 35-year-old took to social media to make a stunning announcement: he would be stepping away from the national team indefinitely.

“Given the circumstances and the loss of confidence in the Polish national team coach, I have decided to withdraw from the Polish national team until his departure,” he stated.

The declaration marked a significant moment for the Polish national team, never before has the national team’s most celebrated player voluntarily stepped down over managerial disputes.

Piotr Zielinski named new Polan captain

In the wake of Lewandowski’s withdrawal, the Polish Football Association acted swiftly, appointing midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the national team's new captain.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent figure in Poland’s midfield and will now lead the team through the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The symbolic gesture of removing the armband is more than ceremonial, it underscores the gravity of the situation.

Lewandowski, with 85 international goals and over 140 caps, is Poland’s all-time leading scorer.

