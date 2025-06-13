Real Madrid have rarely turned to English talent in the transfer market, but a select few stars have proved too enticing to ignore for the Spanish giants

While it's uncommon for English players to swap familiar Premier League surroundings for the glare of the Santiago Bernabéu, a handful have made the leap in the modern era

Their experiences have varied — some thrived under the intense spotlight, while others struggled with the immense pressure that comes with wearing the famous white shirt

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s unveiling as a Real Madrid player stunned many, not only for the move itself but also for his surprising display of fluent Spanish during the presentation.

The England international revealed he has been learning the language for “a few months” in preparation for this new chapter in his career.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the latest Englishman to sign for Real Madrid. Photos: Richard Sellers/Mateo Villalba/John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

As he addressed fans, journalists, and club legends in Spanish, the 26-year-old right-back described joining Real Madrid as a “dream come true,” per Sky Sports.

Having completed a £10 million switch from Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold becomes the seventh Englishman in recent times to wear the iconic white shirt of Los Blancos.

Though English players have often struggled to adapt to Spanish football, several have left lasting impressions — both good and bad.

Real Madrid unveil Trent Alexander-Arnold. Photo: Pedro Castillo

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh looks at the six compatriots whose footsteps Alexander-Arnold now follows at the Santiago Bernabéu.

1. Laurie Cunningham (1979–1984)

Laurie Cunningham was the first English player to join Real Madrid in the modern era and made a significant impact.

After catching the eye with an outstanding performance for West Bromwich Albion in a UEFA Cup clash against Valencia, Madrid paid £950,000 to bring him to Spain.

Cunningham hit the ground running, scoring twice on his debut and helping the club to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in his first season.

His most iconic moment came in 1980 when he received a standing ovation at the Camp Nou for his performance in a 2-0 El Clasico win — a rare feat for any Madrid player.

Unfortunately, recurring injuries plagued his latter years in Madrid, and after loan spells at Manchester United and Sporting Gijón, he eventually departed.

Tragedy struck in 1989 when Cunningham died in a car crash in Madrid at the age of 33, per ESPN.

2. Steve McManaman (1999–2003)

Steve McManaman’s time at Real Madrid is often described as one of the most successful spells for an Englishman abroad. After moving from Liverpool on a free transfer, he quickly earned the respect of the fans.

Playing alongside icons like Zidane, Figo, Ronaldo, and Raúl, McManaman became a fan favourite.

He helped Madrid win two La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup.

His crowning moment came in the 2000 Champions League final against Valencia, where he scored and was named man of the match in a commanding 3-0 win.

3. David Beckham (2003–2007)

When David Beckham joined Real Madrid as part of the Galácticos project, expectations were sky-high. While the trophy haul didn’t reflect the fanfare — just one La Liga title and a Spanish Super Cup — Beckham's impact off the pitch and professionalism were undeniable.

Initially left out of the squad by manager Fabio Capello due to his decision to join LA Galaxy, Beckham won his place back with his exemplary attitude.

He played a crucial role in Madrid’s 2006/07 title win before departing for Major League Soccer.

4. Michael Owen (2004–2005)

Michael Owen’s one-year spell at Real Madrid was brief and mixed.

Signed for £8 million, he had a decent return of 16 goals in 45 games, but struggled to secure a regular starting spot due to competition from Ronaldo and Robinho.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Owen never fully settled and returned to England with Newcastle United just a year after arriving.

5. Jonathan Woodgate (2004–2007)

Jonathan Woodgate’s time at Real Madrid is remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Injured when he signed, it took him over a year to make his debut — a nightmare outing in which he scored an own goal and received a red card.

Injuries continued to haunt him, limiting his appearances to just 14. In 2007, he was voted Madrid’s worst signing of the 21st century in a Marca fan poll.

6. Jude Bellingham (2023–Present)

Jude Bellingham is rewriting the narrative for English players at Real Madrid.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, the midfielder has become a sensation.

In his debut season, Bellingham played a pivotal role in helping Madrid win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, instantly establishing himself as a future Ballon d’Or contender and a midfield linchpin for years to come.

Why Alexander-Arnold will not wear number 66 at Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander-Arnold swapped his iconic No.66 for the No.12 shirt, due to strict squad number rules.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh