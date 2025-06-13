FIFA has reportedly reduced ticket prices for 2025 Club World Cup, with discounts as low as $4 ahead of the Inter Miami vs Al Ahly match

Up to four free tickets are up for grabs with a single purchase for the Club World Cup’s opening match

FIFA also adjusts seating for some venues due to low sales and underwhelming demand ahead of Messi’s match

FIFA has reportedly restricted access to certain sections of stadiums for some Club World Cup matches due to low ticket sales, following a price reduction for the competition.

Ticketing for the event has become a key point of discussion, with FIFA offering a range of prices designed to make the tournament more accessible to fans.

FIFA reduces Club World Cup ticket prices

In an effort to increase fan interest, FIFA has taken steps to lower the cost of tickets for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ahead of the Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly clash, and this is according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Athletic, while initial reports suggested that the cheapest seats could be as high as $349 (£257), FIFA has worked to offer more affordable options for fans.

On their official ticketing platform, Ticketmaster, tickets have been listed for as low as $67 (£50), offering a chance for many fans to attend.

Moreover, FIFA has partnered with local institutions like Miami Dade College to increase accessibility. The collaboration, which began last year, was aimed at providing students with internship opportunities at FIFA's Miami office.

Recently, FIFA extended this partnership to offer an exclusive deal: students can purchase tickets to the opening match for as little as $20.

Even more enticing, for every ticket bought at this reduced rate, students can receive up to four additional tickets free of charge.

This promotion effectively brings the price of tickets down to as little as $4 (£2.90) per person, making it an incredible deal for those looking to experience the opening match of the tournament, featuring Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Club World Cup ticket availability and venue updates

While ticket prices have been adjusted to make the event more accessible, certain venues have already seen significant demand.

Some upper-level sections at Seattle’s Lumen Field and Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field have been closed to new ticket sales, possibly due to overwhelming demand or logistical issues.

When is the Club World Cup starting?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kicks off Saturday, June 14, 2025, with Inter Miami of Lionel Messi taking on African giants Al-Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, with both teams naming strong lineups for the event.

Javier Mascherano announced his squad for the tournament on June 11, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Leo Afonso, Tadeo Allende, Allen Obando, Fafa Picault, and Luis Suárez named in the list.

As for the the Egyptian side, Ben Romdhane, Trezeguet, Hamdi Fathy, Marawaan Attia, Hussein Elshahat, Bencharki Achraf, Mohamed Afsha, Emam Ashour, Aliou Dieng, Ahmed Reda, Zizo, Tahier Mohamed, and Ahmed Koka are all part of José Riveiro's squad for the tournament.

Ayrton Costa denied entry into US for Club World Cup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the unpleasant news of Boca Juniors being deprived of one of their key players for the upcoming Club World Cup.

The 25-year-old Aryton Costa, who was expected to feature for the Argentine side, was reportedly denied entry into the United States after seeing his visa application rejected twice.

