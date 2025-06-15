Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are two global football icons required to follow a strict rule to participate in the Club World Cup.

The tournament kicked off in the early hours of Sunday, marking its debut in the USA under a new format.

Why Lionel Messi Must Obey FIFA Rule Before Playing in Club World Cup

In the opening game, Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahly held Messi’s Inter Miami to a goalless draw at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Later on Sunday, Kane is set to spearhead the attack for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich against Auckland City, while Paris Saint-Germain will take on Atletico Madrid later in the evening.

But before a single ball was kicked, all players, from global stars like Messi to squad members of Auckland City, were required to comply with a strict rule put in place for the tournament.

According to FIFA’s official Club World Cup regulations, every player was required to verify their identity before stepping onto the pitch — or risk being barred from participating.

This rule is outlined in Section 24.7 of the tournament guidelines, which states:

"Before the start of the Competition, every player and official on the final list must prove their identity by producing their legally valid individual passport with a photograph.

"Any player or official who fails to submit this document will not be allowed to take part in the Competition."

It’s almost amusing to picture Lionel Messi — arguably the most famous footballer on the planet — having to present his passport to FIFA officials just to confirm his identity, but that’s exactly what the rules required.

Despite his star power, Messi’s run in the tournament might be cut short, as Inter Miami’s opening draw has raised questions about their chances of reaching the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are the current favourites, with bookmakers backing them and Opta assigning an 18.5% chance of lifting the trophy.

