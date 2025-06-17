Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has found himself at the centre of swirling rumours linking him romantically with Spanish influencer and model Fati Vazquez.

The 17-year-old is currently enjoying a well-earned holiday following a hugely successful season that saw him lift both La Liga and the Copa del Rey with Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal Sets the Record Straight on Romance with Fati Vazquez

However, his summer getaway hasn’t gone unnoticed. According to Mundo Deportivo, social media clues suggest that Yamal and 30-year-old Vazquez may have spent part of their vacation together.

Both posted photos to Instagram showing similar backdrops—leading fans and media to speculate that they were in the same place at the same time.

Fati Vazquez responds to backlash

The rumours quickly gained traction online, prompting Fati Vazquez to issue a strong statement on her social media.

Without directly addressing the dating speculation, she called out the negativity directed at her, writing:

“It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they get to wish death on someone they don’t even know... I choose to live with purpose, continue to grow, and surround myself with light.”

Yamal denies relationship with Fati Vazquez

Yamal, on the other hand, has flatly denied any romantic involvement.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that journalist Javi de Hoyos reached out to the young star and was told he “categorically denies” the relationship and insists “they have nothing going on.”

De Hoyos added that the influencer might actually be linked to another person within the Barcelona squad.

For now, Yamal seems focused on recharging after a demanding year on the pitch.

The forward, who turns 18 next month, will soon shift his attention back to football as he prepares to rejoin the Barcelona squad for their upcoming pre-season tour of Asia.

