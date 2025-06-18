Real Madrid fans are calling for Xabi Alonso to sell one player following their Club World Cup opener.

Real opened their Club World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Garcia opened the scoring in the 34th minute, with Ruben Neves levelling proceedings from the spot just before the break.

The La Liga side had an opportunity to win the game when they were awarded a penalty in the closing stages but Federico Valverde's spot-kick was saved by Bono.

Xabi Alonso, who was taking charge of his first game for Real, handed starts to summer signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who got Liverpool fans talking just minutes into his debut.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo also played from the start, not to mention Fran Garcia, who was deployed at left-back.

But Garcia failed to impress Real fans on social media as they want him sold this summer.

Supporters bemoaned his defensive abilities and reckon he was the 'worst player on the pitch' at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

One X user wrote: "Never seen a more obvious failed winger playing at LB than Fran Garcia, does not understand any aspect of defensive positioning whatsoever."

A second said: "Fran can’t hack the pressure at the club. Scarily limited sadly. Hope Franco can become a big difference sooner than later."

A third added: "Fran Garcia is the worst player on the pitch, this guy can’t remain at my club."

Another slammed: "Fran Garcia needs to go, offers no offensive support, scared of going for tackles and can't even win headers."

Real have already recruited ahead of the 2025/26 season and remain in the market for new talent, with a left-back thought to be on Alonso's radar.

Alvaro Carreras, who was on the books at Manchester United, has been strongly linked with a move to the Spanish giants following his stellar performances for Benfica.

Real, meanwhile, resume their Club World Cup campaign on Sunday against Mexican outfit Pachuca.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh