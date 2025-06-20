The Ballon d'Or crowns the world’s best player each year, yet several world-class players have never claimed it

Robert Lewandowski and Thierry Henry nearly won the award after stellar seasons with Bayern and Arsenal, respectively

YEN.com.gh has decided to take a look at the six greatest players who have never won the Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or stands as football's highest individual honour. Though it began in Europe, it's now acknowledged as the award for the world's best player each year.

From the late 2000s to the 2010s, the award was dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their era, along with a few contentious winners, left many elite players without the coveted prize.

Players like Wesley Sneijder have openly expressed feeling overlooked, while others remain more reserved.

Top footballers to have never won the Ballon d'Or

Thierry Henry (Best Finish: 2nd)

The 2003 Ballon d'Or race is often called one of the most debatable. Thierry Henry was the most productive player in Europe’s top five leagues during that period, yet lost to Pavel Nedved, whose statistics didn’t match Henry's.

