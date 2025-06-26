Social media influencer and adult content model Fati Vazquez has dropped a bombshell about Lamine Yamal

Fati, who is 12 years older than Yamal, made the jaw-dropping revelation in a bid to set the record straight about his time with him

The Barcelona sensation maintains he is 'single' and concentrating on his fledgling football career

Adult content creator and social media influencer Fati Vazquez has recently spoken out about her getaway with Lamine Yamal, sparking plenty of buzz.

The 17-year-old Barcelona star caught attention when photos of him with Vazquez, who is 12 years older, surfaced online.

Lamine Yamal has been accused of being with another girl other than Fati Vazquez during his getaway in Italy.

Lamine Yamal enjoys 'romantic getaway' with Fati Vazquez

Pictures circulating on social media showed the two enjoying a variety of activities on the Italian island of Pantelleria, located in southern Sicily.

They were seen riding a jet ski, relaxing on a boat, lounging by the pool, and even flying in a helicopter.

Both Vazquez and Yamal posted images from the same scenic location, sharing snippets of their trip with followers.

Despite the buzz, Lamine has made it clear he's not romantically involved.

He posted a picture with former Barcelona star Neymar in Rio de Janeiro, captioning it:

“Single and happy, this is Brazil!” This seemed to be a way of distancing himself from the rumours and emphasising his focus on his football career.

Fati Vazquez opens up about her trip with Lamine Yamal, drops bombshell

Now, Vazquez has broken her silence. She told Spanish television programme Y ahora Sonsoles, challenging accusations that her relationship with Yamal was motivated by money.

“I want to make it clear that I do not have and have never had a financial interest in this story,” she said. “I've been an independent woman since I was 18.”

She emphasised she’s been working as a social media content creator for over a decade, long before Yamal became a public figure.

“My career is solid, professional, and autonomous,” she added, making it clear her intentions were not financially driven.

In a surprising twist, Vazquez revealed she was taken aback to learn that another girl had been with Yamal just before her arrival.

“During my stay, I discovered that another girl had been there just before me and that, for a matter of hours, we did not get to coincide,” she explained.

She also addressed rumours that her attention towards Yamal was only because of his fame.

"It has been insinuated that if Lamine was not a public figure, I would not have noticed him. But it's also fair to say that, if I didn't have the trajectory and visibility I have, he probably wouldn't have noticed me either."

Lamine Yamal focused on football ahead of the 2025/26 season

Meanwhile, Yamal is concentrating on his burgeoning football career. After a busy off-season filled with controversy, he’s preparing to rejoin his Barcelona teammates in the coming weeks.

The team is gearing up for the 2025–26 season with pre-season training set to start soon.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga on May 18, 2025.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Catalan giants will kick off their preparations with an Asian tour, facing clubs like Japan’s Vissel Kobe and others.

Their pre-season will culminate with the traditional Trofeo Joan Gamper match, as they gear up for another competitive season.

Adult content creator slams 'lying' Lamine Yamal

In a different report by YEN.com.gh, Claudia Bavel, an adult content creator, accused Lamine Yamal of lying.

Bavel responded sharply to the Barcelona star, disputing his account of their relationship.

She shared her side of the story in a detailed statement posted on her Instagram story, offering her own version of events.

