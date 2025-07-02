The much-anticipated Bellingham brothers showdown will not happen when Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarter-final

Jude’s Real Madrid advanced to the last eight after defeating Juventus, while Jobe’s Dortmund booked their place by overcoming Monterrey

However, the sibling rivalry will have to wait, as Jobe has been ruled out of the match, leaving only Jude available to feature in the high-stakes encounter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will face off in the final quarter-final match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos advanced as Group H winners and secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Juventus in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund topped Group F and edged CF Monterrey 2-1 to book their place in the last eight.

Real Madrid vs Dortmund: Why Jude Bellingham Won’t Face His Brother at Club World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Jobe Bellingham Ruled Out of Sibling Showdown

One of the most anticipated storylines of the tournament—a potential clash between brothers Jude and Jobe Bellingham—has been ruled out.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham will miss the quarter-final after receiving a one-match suspension just days before the highly-anticipated encounter, per Sports Mole.

What Led to Jobe’s Suspension?

The young midfielder accumulated two yellow cards in separate matches earlier in the tournament—first against Ulsan HD and again in Dortmund's victory over Monterrey.

According to FIFA Club World Cup regulations, two bookings in different games trigger an automatic one-match suspension, sidelining him for the Real Madrid clash.

Did Jobe Bellingham Know He Was Suspended?

Sources close to the player reveal that Jobe was unaware of his suspension at the time.

He reportedly learned of the disciplinary decision during halftime of the Monterrey match, leaving him disheartened.

Facing his older brother Jude on such a grand stage would have marked their first-ever professional meeting.

Jobe Bellingham receives a yellow card during Borussia Dortmund's game against Monterrey. Photo by Hendrik Deckers.

Source: Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s reaction

Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač and his technical staff were quick to comfort Jobe, acknowledging how difficult the missed opportunity was for the young player.

Both clubs and fans had eagerly awaited the symbolic family face-off, adding another emotional layer to the quarter-final.

How Yellow Card Suspensions Work at the Club World Cup

According to FIFA regulations, any player who collects yellow cards in two different matches at the Club World Cup will automatically serve a one-match suspension.

However, to prevent players from missing the final due to yellow card accumulation, all cautions are wiped clean after the quarter-final stage.

The only scenario where a player can miss the final is by receiving a direct red card in the semi-final. But if a player has already been booked once before the quarter-finals and picks up another yellow in that round, they will be suspended for the semi-final.

In Jobe Bellingham's case, he received his second yellow card of the tournament during the 28th minute of Dortmund's Round of 16 victory over Monterrey.

His first booking occurred in their final group stage match against Ulsan HD — triggering an automatic one-match suspension and ruling him out of the highly anticipated clash against his brother Jude and Real Madrid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh