Matthijs De Ligt has reportedly called it quits with his wife AnneKee Molenaar just a year after their wedding

The 25-year-old Manchester United defender tied the knot with the Dutch model last summer in a lavish ceremony

However, reports suggest the marriage has now ended after De Ligt became increasingly uncomfortable with her deep involvement in spiritual practices

Manchester United star Matthijs De Ligt and his wife, AnneKee Molenaar, are reportedly on the verge of splitting up, just a year after tying the knot.

The Dutch defender married the model in a quiet ceremony last summer, but reports now claim the couple have decided to part ways.

De Ligt’s summer was already packed with major events, including his high-profile move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich and helping the Netherlands reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The couple had planned to mark their one-year anniversary later this month with a luxurious celebration in Italy, but those plans appear to have been scrapped.

Why De Ligt ended his marriage with wife

Just one year after their low-key wedding, reports suggest that De Ligt and model Molenaar are heading for a split.

Dutch outlet DenD, via , claims the couple's planned anniversary celebration in Italy has been abruptly scrapped under mysterious circumstances.

It's understood that De Ligt recently travelled alone to Barbados after also spending time alone in Ibiza, fuelling speculation that the marriage is over.

Sources close to the pair indicate growing tension, reportedly driven by AnneKee's deep dive into spiritual practices.

According to RealityFBI, De Ligt has become increasingly frustrated with his wife's intense interest in spirituality and the supernatural.

AnneKee’s social media presence reflects this lifestyle, with posts showing her browsing for crystals, reading tarot books, and wearing clothing featuring hard-substance symbols.

She also runs a business called Alchemia, inspired by ancient alchemy traditions.

How De Ligt and wife's relationship started

De Ligt and Molenaar’s relationship began in Amsterdam during his time playing for Ajax.

The pair got engaged in 2023 and quickly planned their wedding around De Ligt’s football schedule.

Their whirlwind civil wedding was organised just before De Ligt’s participation in Euro 2024, following his transfer to Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Dutch Vogue via The Mirror, AnneKee described the chaotic wedding planning as reflective of their fast-paced relationship.

"At first, we planned to get married at the end of May, on our anniversary," she explained. "But then it looked like Matthijs would make it to the Champions League final with Bayern Munich. So, we had to reschedule everything at the last moment."

Now, just a year later, their marriage appears to be on the rocks, with De Ligt focused on his football career while rumours swirl about their growing separation.

